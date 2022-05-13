Team Penske Expands Deal With Decades-Long Partner

Team Penske has made a move to keep a key partner around for multiple years. The organization has announced an extension with Snap-On Tools, spanning both the NASCAR and IndyCar Series.

Team Penske and Snap-On Tools announced the deal on May 13 and confirmed that this partnership will reach its 42nd anniversary during the 2023 season. Defending NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin will showcase a Snap-On livery on his No. 2 Dallara/Chevrolet during the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Daytona 500 Champion Austin Cindric showcased Snap-On during the playoff race at Kansas Speedway on September 11.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Snap-on and we look forward to building on our partnership beyond our motorsports programs for the future,” Roger Penske said in a press release. “Snap-on has been a trusted partner and a cornerstone of our racing success for well over 40 years. From Indianapolis 500 victories to NASCAR Championships, Snap-on has helped us win both on and off the track and we are excited to carry that tradition forward.”

Cindric Has Taken Snap-On to Victory Lane

There are a variety of NASCAR drivers that have showcased Snap-On Tools across multiple series, and several have taken the company to Victory Lane. The list of drivers with Snap-On Tools schemes includes Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Parker Kligerman, and Sam Hornish Jr.

Cindric, in particular, won two Xfinity Series races with Snap-On Tools on the No. 22 Ford Mustang. He captured the doubleheader at Kentucky Speedway in 2020 during a six-win, championship season.

Cindric’s first race at Kentucky was a relatively quiet affair. JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson swept the first two stages after starting on the pole, but the final stage featured Justin Haley, Chase Briscoe, and Cindric all spending time at the front of the pack.

The second race, however, put the No. 22 Snap-On Tools Ford Mustang on full display. Cindric started 15th overall, but he led 130 of the 200 laps and captured the final two stages. He celebrated in Victory Lane once again and then kept himself inside the top three in the championship standings.

Kansas Will Present a New Challenge

When Cindric heads to Kansas Speedway in September, he will be on a quest for a win and a spot in the second round of the playoffs. He punched his ticket by winning the Daytona 500, and he should remain in the playoff picture as long as there aren’t more than 16 winners.

The Hollywood Casino 400 is the second race in the Round of 16. The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will serve as the annual start of the playoffs while the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be the cutoff race that eliminates four of the 16 drivers.

Cindric only has one Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway in his career. He made his debut at the track during the 2021 season while driving the No. 33 Ford Mustang. He started 38th overall, but he remained on the lead lap and moved up to 22nd before Kyle Busch captured the checkered flag.

As an Xfinity Series driver, Cindric only has five starts at Kansas Speedway. His average finish was only 19.2, but he posted second-place finishes in 2020 and 2021 while battling for the championship each season.

