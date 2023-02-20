Cup Series Stars Take on Xfinity Series Race at Fontana

The Xfinity Series drivers head to Auto Club Speedway on February 25 for the final race on the two-mile configuration. There will also be multiple NASCAR Cup Series stars in the lineup as they make one-off starts.

According to the initial entry list, there are 40 cars heading to Auto Club Speedway for the Production Alliance Group 300. Two already withdrew, likely due to the rain in the forecast. This entry list includes Austin Dillon, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick as they all pull double duty.

Dillon will drive the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing, which serves as a reunion for him and the team. Similarly, Chastain will return to DGM Racing for the California race as he drives the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro.

Reddick will suit up for a new team as part of his move to Toyota Racing. He will join forces with Sam Hunt Racing while driving the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra.

Chastain Made Multiple Starts for DGM Racing in 2022

Chastain has made 197 starts in the Xfinity Series in a career that includes five full-time seasons with different teams. Three of these starts have been with the Florida-based DGM Racing.

Chastain made his debut with the team during the trip to Circuit of the Americas in 2022. He led 14 laps in the DGM Racing Chevrolet, and he put himself in a position to potentially fight for the win. However, a late restart led to him spinning in Turn 1.

Chastain also took over the entry during races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International. His best run was a fourth-place finish at Indy behind AJ Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, and Justin Allgaier.

The Florida native will now return to Auto Club Speedway for his first start at the track since the 2020 season when he drove for Kaulig Racing. He hasn’t reached Victory Lane, but he has two top-10 finishes to his name.

Reddick & Dillon Have Contended at Auto Club Speedway

When Dillon and Reddick suit up for Kaulig Racing and Sam Hunt Racing, respectively, they will return to a track where they have both contended for wins in limited starts.

Reddick made two Xfinity Series starts at Auto Club Speedway — one with JR Motorsports and one with Richard Childress Racing. He finished seventh during the 2018 race and then he finished fourth in 2019 after starting from the pole.

Dillon has made five starts at Auto Club Speedway during his career while driving for Richard Childress Racing. He posted top-five finishes in 2012, 2013, and 2018. Dillon also won the 2016 race in stunning fashion after Kyle Busch blew a tire from the lead and Daniel Suarez ran out of gas.

Dillon, Reddick, and Chastain will all return to Auto Club Speedway for one final Xfinity Series race on the two-mile configuration of the track. They will try to win another race and capture a trophy that includes some unique bragging rights. One day later, they will all battle with each other for a win in the Cup Series race, as well as a spot in the playoffs.