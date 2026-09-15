Austin Dillon Makes His Feelings About Sophie Cunningham Clear During NASCAR Visit

Sophie Cunningham received no shortage of attention during her trip through the NASCAR garage at World Wide Technology Raceway. Austin Dillon made sure she knew exactly how he felt about having her there.

The Indiana Fever guard spent Sunday immersed in NASCAR before the Cup Series race, meeting drivers, visiting teams and getting a firsthand look at the garage. Her stop with Dillon turned into one of the more personal exchanges from a day packed with them.

“We’re huge fans,” Dillon told Cunningham. “We love what you stand for. That’s the biggest thing.”

The Richard Childress Racing driver did more than offer Cunningham a warm welcome. Dillon sent her away with a large bag filled with RCR gear, including shirts, hats, memorabilia and fishing gear.

Cunningham also took time to sign hats for Dillon’s children.

For an athlete experiencing a NASCAR race weekend from the inside, the interaction was part of a reception that left quite an impression.

Austin Dillon Welcomes Sophie Cunningham to the NASCAR Garage

Cunningham arrived at World Wide Technology Raceway as one of the weekend’s most recognizable visitors, but she did not simply watch the action from afar.

She made her way through the garage and spent time with several Cup Series drivers, including Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Carson Hocevar. She also crossed paths with NASCAR legends Jeff Gordon and team owner Michael Jordan before the green flag.

Dillon’s reaction stood out.

After telling Cunningham that he and his family were fans, the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet began pulling gifts from a large bag for her. Cunningham’s haul included plenty of racing merchandise along with fishing gear, adding a personal touch to her introduction to the RCR camp.

The admiration seemingly went both ways.

Cunningham later reflected on the drivers she met and specifically singled out Dillon while describing her experience.

“Salt of the earth people. Amazing group of men,” Cunningham said. “I got to hang out with Ryan [Blaney]. I got to hang out with Chase [Elliott]. Carson [Hocevar]. Austin [Dillon] was absolutely amazing.”

For Dillon, the memorable interaction came before a strong afternoon on the track. He went on to finish sixth in the Cup Series race.

Sophie Cunningham Leaves NASCAR With More Than RCR Gear

Dillon was hardly the only NASCAR driver who made sure Cunningham had something to remember her visit by.

Elliott gave Cunningham NAPA Auto Parts racing jackets, while Blaney presented her with a bottle of bourbon. Between the gifts, garage visits and conversations, Cunningham got an unusually up-close introduction to some of NASCAR’s biggest personalities.

She seemed every bit as interested in the people behind the helmets as she was in the racing itself.

“So it’s been really cool to, you know, talk to them,” Cunningham said. “Cool to, you know, talk to them about racing cars and what not. Also just getting to know them outside of the track.”

Cunningham’s enthusiasm was evident throughout the day. Her appearance included time around the haulers and garage, interactions with fans and drivers and a front-row look at a NASCAR Cup Series weekend.

The crossover also quickly became one of the most talked-about off-track storylines surrounding the Gateway weekend.

By the time Cunningham left the track, she had collected far more than a bag of merchandise. She had spent the day getting to know some of NASCAR’s biggest names, and Dillon made it abundantly clear that the respect was mutual.