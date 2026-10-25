‘The Big One’ Strikes Talladega, Wrecks NASCAR Championship Contenders

“The Big One” has arrived at Talladega, and NASCAR’s championship battle may never look the same.

Sunday’s YellaWood 500 took a dramatic turn during Stage 2 on Lap 132 when a massive multicar wreck on the backstretch collected several of the biggest names in the Cup Series, including Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez and Ty Gibbs were also caught up in the accident, turning an already unpredictable afternoon into a potential championship-altering disaster.

With just three races remaining in the season entering Sunday, the timing could hardly have been worse for the drivers involved.

Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick Out as Denny Hamlin Suffers Significant Damage

Ryan Blaney’s afternoon is over, and the damage to NASCAR’s championship contenders is becoming clearer.

The Team Penske driver was knocked out of Sunday’s YellaWood 500 following the Lap 132 wreck and was taken to the infield care center. Tyler Reddick also sustained extensive and irreparable damage, while Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota was damaged but appeared capable of continuing.

NASCAR’s broadcast identified 12 drivers involved in the accident: Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, Hamlin, Blaney, Bubba Wallace, John Hunter Nemechek, Reddick, Ty Gibbs, Ryan Preece and Gray Gaulding.

Meanwhile, championship leader Kyle Larson avoided the wreck. Joey Logano also escaped, while Chase Briscoe narrowly made it through the chaos.

The contrast could prove decisive. Larson entered Talladega with a five-point championship lead over Christopher Bell, while Hamlin was 31 points behind. With Blaney out and several other contenders dealing with damaged cars, Sunday’s race could dramatically alter the title picture.

Bell had already experienced his own problems earlier in the afternoon, spinning into the inside wall while entering pit road before encountering a flat tire and a pass-through penalty for too many crew members over the wall.

Joey Logano Explains What Happened Before Talladega Wreck

As the field regrouped, Logano offered some insight into the frantic moments preceding the accident.

Speaking after the wreck, the Team Penske driver described trying to respond to Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney as the cars around him changed lanes.

“I couldn’t block the 12 quick enough so I went back down to the 6, ’cause the 12 got to my outside, so I was trying to get out of his way,” Logano said.

“Seemed like everyone just piled in right there.”

Logano’s explanation underscores how quickly the situation developed. With drivers jockeying for position and lanes forming and collapsing, there was little room to recover once trouble began.

The crash was particularly striking after the opening stage featured extensive fuel conservation, with drivers running significantly slower than typical Talladega speeds.

But as the race intensified, the danger returned in a hurry.

For Larson, avoiding the accident could be one of the most important developments of his championship campaign. For Blaney, Reddick and the other drivers caught up in it, the challenge is now limiting the damage to their positions in the standings.

With only two races remaining after Talladega, the consequences of Sunday’s wreck could extend all the way to the season finale.