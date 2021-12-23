Blaine Perkins Lands Full-Time Opportunity

The holidays began early for a three-time ARCA Menards Series West winner. Blaine Perkins has landed a full-time ride in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with CR7 Motorsports.

Perkins and Truex Management teased the big reveal on the morning of Thursday, December 23, with some photos featuring a wrapped present. The Bakersfield native then posted a video that showed him opening his gift, the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado with Grant County Mulch as the primary partner.

Perkins confirmed that he will move up to the Truck Series on a full-time basis in 2022 and will compete for wins and playoff points. CR7 Motorsports also issued a press release confirming that Perkins signed a single-year agreement to drive the No. 9. This schedule will mark his debut in the Truck Series after he previously made eight Xfinity Series starts for Our Motorsports during the 2021 season.

“This is pretty special,” Perkins said in a statement from the team. “This is my first full-time season in any of NASCAR‘s top-tier series. I am looking forward to getting into the Chevrolet Silverado this year at CR7 Motorsports. We are going to have a good year.”

CR7 Motorsports first began competing in 2016 as an ARCA Menards Series team and has accrued a total of 33 starts with 10 top-10 finishes. The organization moved to the Truck Series on a part-time basis in 2018 and expanded the schedule each season.

CR7 Motorsports Will Focus on 1 Driver During the 2022 Season

A relatively new organization, CR7 Motorsports has relied on multiple drivers during its tenure in the Truck Series. Owner Codie Rohrbaugh has made the most starts (36) spread across four seasons — including eight in 2021 — while accruing a total of five top-10 finishes and two top-fives.

Along with Rohrbaugh, CR7 Motorsports also featured Colby Howard and Grant Enfinger as drivers during the 2021 season. Howard started three races while Enfinger took over the No. 9 for nine races, posting three top-10 finishes and one top-five.

As the first full-time driver in CR7 Motorsports history, Perkins will have extra attention on him as he makes his debut in the Truck Series. However, the organization has taken steps to provide a solid foundation. CR7 Motorsports has a competition and engineering partnership with GMS Motorsports and will have the opportunity to purchase chassis components and other services. Perkins will also have access to the Chevrolet simulator.

“I have high expectations for the upcoming season,” Rohrbaugh said in a statement. “Grant (Enfinger) provided CR7 Motorsports a very solid foundation that we can continue to build from. Blaine will have to learn how the Chevrolet Silverados drive compared to the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars. He will have all the tools around him to be successful — a good crew chief, GMS Racing support, and good Chevrolet Silverados. I really look forward to next season, and, hopefully, making a playoff run.”

Perkins Will Work With a Winning Crew Chief

While Perkins has never competed in the Truck Series, he will have two factors that will benefit him early in the season. The first is practice and qualifying sessions. He will have time to adjust to the different vehicle before the green flag waves.

The second factor playing in Perkins’ favor is the opportunity to work with a veteran crew chief. He will join forces with Doug George, who has 18 years of experience in the Truck Series, 79 top-10 finishes, 35 top-fives, five pole awards, and two wins (Kyle Busch in 2009).

George, who joined CR7 Motorsports in 2019, has worked with numerous drivers during his time atop the pit box. He has guided Busch, Aric Almirola, Mark Martin, Elliott Sadler, Ricky Carmichael, Steve Arpin, and Ron Hornaday Jr. among many others.

George has primarily focused on the Truck Series, but he has dabbled in others. He has six races of crew chief experience in the Cup Series, three in the Xfinity Series, and six in the ARCA Menards Series.

