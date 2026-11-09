Brad Keselowski Shares NASCAR Future Update After 19th-Place Season Finish

Brad Keselowski will announce his NASCAR future within 60 days, the 2012 champion shared in his annual “postseason recap” thread on social media.

The 42-year-old NASCAR veteran has no ride for 2027, a rejected bid to buy RFK Racing behind him and a leg that is still healing.

In a post, Keselowski told fans that he has not yet figured out what 2027 holds for him — but that he would know, and share the decision publicly, in about two months.

“I’m not sure yet, lots of soul searching and listening to do,” the Rochester Hills, Michigan, native wrote. “But you can be sure I’ll have something to share with you in the next 60 days,” he wrote.

Keselowski’s 2026 Season Ends With RFK Exit

He described 2026 as “a huge rollercoaster of highs and lows,” as quoted by Motorsport.com. The year began with a painful injury that left him wondering if he would need a leg amputated. Keselowski broke his right femur — that is, thigh bone — in December on a family ski trip, missed the preseason Clash and was cleared to race the Daytona 500 after eight weeks of rehab.

He slid below the playoff cutline by summer and finished the regular season 18th, missing the Chase despite a second-place run at Darlington in March. He closed 2026 19th in the final standings with 723 points.

RFK Racing announced Sept. 29 that Keselowski would leave after the season, with the sides unable to agree on his role. Keselowski wanted to keep driving. President Chip Bowers said the team wanted him leading its competition department.

Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group, the co-owners, turned down his offer to buy the team. Keselowski called it “a pretty solid and significant offer” in comments to Sports Business Journal. On Oct. 31 at Martinsville, he received a release to pursue rides elsewhere and began selling his 20 percent stake.

His final RFK start came at Homestead-Miami Speedway. A qualifying spin left him starting from 40th, and he was 18th at the end of Stage 2 before a chaotic pit cycle between stages cost him ground. He finished 28th, one lap down on Sunday as Ryan Blaney won and Kyle Larson clinched the title.

“I wish we could have got a better finish,” Keselowski said, as quoted by Fox Sports.

Keselowski’s Options and Remaining NASCAR Years

Born in Michigan, on Feb. 12, 1984, Keselowski grew up in a racing family. He won the 2012 Cup championship for Team Penske on top of the 2010 second-tier series title and owns 36 Cup victories, the last at Darlington in 2024. He also built Brad Keselowski Racing in trucks, which developed Blaney, Austin Cindric and Tyler Reddick before closing in 2017.

He wants to stay in Cup but would race full time in the Craftsman Truck Series, where a title would make him the first champion in all three national series, according to the AP. According to The Athletic‘s Jordan Bianchi, talks about a full-time Truck ride are underway and a 2027 Cup move is not anticipated.

Kaulig Racing has been floated as a landing spot, and Keselowski has said he has not held serious talks with Dodge or Ram. A revived Brad Keselowski Racing also remains possible.

How long can he keep going? Keselowski said in a statement that he is “nowhere near ready to be done as a driver.” Bowers said Keselowski wants three to five more years as a driver.

“Is that mandatory to getting a deal done? Absolutely not,” Keselowski said when asked.

Recent stars left earlier than past generations. Jeff Gordon retired at 44, Tony Stewart at 45 and Dale Earnhardt Jr. at 43, all within the same age range, while Kevin Harvick stayed until 47. Keselowski turns 43 in February, so three to five seasons would end his full-time run between ages 45 and 47.