Brandon Brown Joins New Team for Kansas Speedway

veteran driver Brandon Brown is about to suit up for his fourth team of the 2022 Xfinity Series season. He will take over the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Our Motorsports during the trip to Kansas Speedway.

The entry list for the Kansas Lottery 300 provided the news on September 6 and then Brown confirmed it on Twitter. He will drive the No. 02 Chevrolet while making his first start for Our Motorsports. This will also mark Brown’s sixth start at Kansas Speedway, a track where he has finished every race and turned in three top-15 finishes.

Brown first made his debut at Kansas Speedway during the 2016 season, and he finished 25th overall. He then returned to the track in 2019, 2020, and 2021 while turning in some solid finishes. This includes an 11th-place run during the 2020 Kansas Lottery 250.

The Our Motorsports Entries Struggled at Darlington Raceway

The trip to Kansas Speedway, the first of 2022 for the Xfinity Series, will provide the entire organization with an opportunity to bounce back. The reason is that Our Motorsports took three entries to Darlington Raceway on September 3, but only one of them finished the race.

Anthony Alfredo was the first to exit the race. He slammed into the back of John Hunter Nemechek under caution and destroyed the front of his car. He later explained after exiting the infield care center that he had been ill and that he was dry heaving at the time of the contact.

Ty Dillon, who made his first start of the season for Our Motorsports, was the next to leave the race. According to Racing Reference, the veteran experienced electrical issues in the No. 02 Chevrolet, which ended his day after 55 laps.

Jeb Burton, the driver of the No. 27, had the quietest day at the track. He avoided multiple incidents and went about his business before finishing 24th overall at The Lady in Black.

Brown will be the latest driver to take over the No. 02 after Our Motorsports parted ways with Brett Moffitt. He joins Dillon and Blaine Perkins, who has made three starts in the entry.

Brown Will Return to Brandonbilt Motorsports During the Playoffs

Brown has suited up for three teams during the 2022 season. He ran 21 races for Brandonbilt Motorsports before joining Mike Harmon Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He ultimately finished 34th due to a suspension issue.

Brown also made two starts for BJ McLeod Motorsports — one at Watkins Glen International and one at Darlington Raceway. Now he will join Our Motorsports for the first time in 2022.

The Virginia native will suit up for Brandonbilt Motorsports once again during the 2022 season, and he will reunite with one of his primary partners. He will take over the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro at Talladega Superspeedway, and he will bring back the Zero FG scheme while trying to win his second race at the Alabama track.

Brown originally joined forces with Zero FG in March before debuting the black and gold scheme at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He finished 18th at the reconfigured track before turning in a third-place run at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Zero FG as his primary partner.

“Like many NASCAR fans, I was originally drawn to support Brandon Brown after seeing what a talented race car driver he had proven to be,” said Zero FG founder Josh Askew in a press release announcing the reunion. “Unfortunately, his career suffered after becoming collateral damage in a nationwide movement that he did not ask to be a part of — and that didn’t sit well with me. Then, after getting to know Brandon personally and hearing his story, it became clear to me that all he wanted to do was race.”

“Fortunately, that mentality aligned directly with our culture here at Zero FG Energy, where we encourage everyone to run their own race and disregard negativity. We’re extremely proud of Brandon for his embodiment of the Zero FG brand as he continues to work extremely hard at leaving the negatives in the past while doing his best not to let anything stand in the way of what he loves to do. And for those reasons, we’re proud to continue our support of Brandon during his return to Talladega and beyond.”