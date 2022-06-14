Former Truck Series Champion Returns as Replacement Driver

The No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet will have a new driver for at least the next race on the Camping World Truck Series schedule. Austin Wayne Self has taken a step back from his driving duties while 2018 Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt will take over as his replacement.

AM Racing announced the news on June 14. The team announced that Self will step back after welcoming his daughter, Zepplyn Jane Self. He will miss the trip to Knoxville Raceway on June 18. He is scheduled to return to action no later than the July 9 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, so he could also potentially miss the trip to Nashville Superspeedway.

Self missed the trip to Sonoma Raceway as he and his wife, Jennifer, awaited the arrival of their daughter. The team wanted to use an abundance of caution, so it did not make the trip to northern California for the road course race. Instead, Self focused on time with his wife, and he was able to be present for the birth of his child on June 10.

Self Will No Longer Be Playoff-Eligible

NASCAR granted a waiver to Self and AM Racing after he missed the trip to Sonoma Raceway. If he had returned to the No. 22 Chevrolet at Knoxville and finished out the season, he could have secured a spot in the playoffs with a win and a spot inside the top 20 in points. Now, however, AM Racing has confirmed that it will not request any more waivers.

Self was 19th in points after starting the first 11 races of the season and posting two top-10 finishes. However, NASCAR now has him listed at 21st in points and below the line where he would become automatically playoff-eligible with a win.

Self will not be in playoff contention once he returns to driving duties, but he will still have goals to pursue. If he can post two more top-10 finishes before the end of the season, he will tie his career-best mark from 2021. Three would set a new career-high.

Moffitt Made 1 Start for AM Racing in 2021

The 2018 Truck Series champion has made 90 career starts in the Camping World Truck Series, including eight in 2021 while primarily focusing on his full-time Xfinity Series schedule. Six were with Niece Motorsports, one was with Rackley W.A.R., and the other was with AM Racing.

Moffitt joined AM Racing for the trip to Knoxville Raceway on July 9, 2021. He started 17th overall, but his day came to an early end after a crash. He ended the day 38th overall while Self finished 30th after a separate crash later in the race.

Moffitt will now make his return to the dirt track, and he will try to secure a strong performance. He will enter the race with 53 career top-10 finishes, 39 top-fives, and 12 wins. None of his victories have taken place at a dirt track, but he has a fifth-place finish at Eldora Speedway on his career resume.

