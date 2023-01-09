Brett Moffitt Reunites With Veteran Crew Chief in 2023

AM Racing has provided an update ahead of the 2023 Xfinity Series season. The NASCAR team has announced that Brett Moffitt will reunite with his former crew chief.

AM Racing announced the news with a press release while confirming that Joe Williams Jr. will take over the pit box for the No. 25 team. He will reunite with Moffitt after spending part of two seasons together at Our Motorsports. Williams will also remain with Ford Performance after a season spent at SS Green Light Racing.

“I am excited about the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” Williams said in a press release. “I am thrilled to be at my new home at AM Racing.

“I am excited to be back working with Ford and Stewart-Haas Racing and to have the chance to work with Brett [Moffitt] again is a huge opportunity for all of us at AM Racing. Thank you to everyone at AM Racing for the opportunity. I am ready to battle for a playoff spot starting at Daytona.”

Moffitt & Williams Have Nearly 50 Starts Together

Williams has spent several years as a crew chief in multiple racing series. His time on the pit box includes Cup Series races with Dave Blaney, JJ Yeley, Jeb Burton, Landon Cassill, Ryan Truex, and Travis Kvapil.

Williams first joined forces with Moffitt at Our Motorsports in 2020. They spent 29 races together, which resulted in seven top-10 finishes and one top-five. The fifth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway was a highlight of the season.

The 2021 season featured Moffitt and Williams joining forces for another 16 races. They secured five more top-10 finishes and one top-five together before Williams began working with Joe Graf Jr. Their best performance together was a runner-up at Daytona International Speedway.

The most recent Moffitt-Williams pairing took place during the 2022 season. Moffitt made one start at Kansas Speedway for SS Green Light Racing, the team where Williams worked in 2022. This lone start in the No. 07 Ford Mustang resulted in a 10th-place finish.

AM Racing Has Provided Multiple Updates Ahead of 2023

The addition of Williams is the latest update from AM Racing, and it brings the team one step closer to making its Xfinity Series debut after six seasons in the Truck Series.

The first update took place on October 7, 2022. AM Racing issued a press release and announced that it will take on the Xfinity Series for the first time, as well as the ARCA Menards Series. Though the announcement at the time did not detail whether the entries would be part-time or full-time.

The second update came on December 12, 2022. AM Racing announced that Moffitt had signed a deal with the team and that he will take on the full Xfinity Series schedule. The team also announced that he will drive the No. 25. He will continue his pursuit of his first Xfinity Series win while reaching 100 career starts in the series.

“It’s no secret that the chemistry was there between Joe and I,” Moffitt said in a press release. “I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to work with him again and chase not only a Playoff spot but the prospect of racing for an Xfinity Series championship too in AM Racing’s first full season. I am ready to get to Daytona and get our 2023 season underway.”

As part of the announcement, AM Racing revealed that it would leave Chevrolet after four seasons. The team landed a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford Motor Company’s Ford Performance program, which includes race cars, engines, and support for the entire 33-race Xfinity Series schedule.