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Who’s on the Pole at Indianapolis? Full Brickyard 400 Starting Lineup

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Carson Hocevar during qualifying for the 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
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Carson Hocevar earned NASCAR Cup Series pole position after posting the fastest lap in qualifying for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Carson Hocevar will lead the field to green in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 after turning the fastest lap in qualifying Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Spire Motorsports driver posted a lap of 48.232 seconds (186.598 mph) to edge teammate Daniel Suárez by 0.056 seconds, earning the pole for one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events.

Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin completed the top five, while several championship contenders, including Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott, will have work to do once the green flag waves.

Here’s where every driver will start Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

Full Brickyard 400 Starting Lineup

  1. Carson Hocevar
  2. Daniel Suárez
  3. Tyler Reddick
  4. Ty Gibbs
  5. Denny Hamlin
  6. Michael McDowell
  7. Corey Heim
  8. Alex Bowman
  9. AJ Allmendinger
  10. Kyle Larson
  11. Chase Briscoe
  12. Cole Custer
  13. Ryan Blaney
  14. Erik Jones
  15. Chris Buescher
  16. Brad Keselowski
  17. John Hunter Nemechek
  18. Riley Herbst
  19. Joey Logano
  20. Austin Dillon
  21. William Byron
  22. Ross Chastain
  23. Christopher Bell
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. Shane van Gisbergen
  26. Josh Berry
  27. Chase Elliott
  28. Ty Dillon
  29. Bubba Wallace
  30. Zane Smith
  31. Connor Zilisch
  32. Austin Hill
  33. Noah Gragson
  34. Ryan Preece
  35. Austin Cindric
  36. Todd Gilliland
  37. Cody Ware
  38. Casey Mears
  39. Daniel Dye

Hocevar Leads the Field Into NASCAR’s Crown Jewel

Qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is always one of the most important sessions of the weekend, with track position often playing a key role on the historic 2.5-mile oval.

Hocevar will have the advantage of starting from the front row when the green flag drops, but he’ll have plenty of company from some of the sport’s biggest names. Suárez and Reddick will start directly behind him, while Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney are all positioned near the front of the field.

With the lineup now locked in, attention turns to Sunday’s Brickyard 400 as NASCAR returns to one of its most prestigious venues.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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Who’s on the Pole at Indianapolis? Full Brickyard 400 Starting Lineup

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