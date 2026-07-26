Who’s on the Pole at Indianapolis? Full Brickyard 400 Starting Lineup

Carson Hocevar will lead the field to green in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 after turning the fastest lap in qualifying Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Spire Motorsports driver posted a lap of 48.232 seconds (186.598 mph) to edge teammate Daniel Suárez by 0.056 seconds, earning the pole for one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events.

Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin completed the top five, while several championship contenders, including Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott, will have work to do once the green flag waves.

Here’s where every driver will start Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

Full Brickyard 400 Starting Lineup

Carson Hocevar Daniel Suárez Tyler Reddick Ty Gibbs Denny Hamlin Michael McDowell Corey Heim Alex Bowman AJ Allmendinger Kyle Larson Chase Briscoe Cole Custer Ryan Blaney Erik Jones Chris Buescher Brad Keselowski John Hunter Nemechek Riley Herbst Joey Logano Austin Dillon William Byron Ross Chastain Christopher Bell Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Shane van Gisbergen Josh Berry Chase Elliott Ty Dillon Bubba Wallace Zane Smith Connor Zilisch Austin Hill Noah Gragson Ryan Preece Austin Cindric Todd Gilliland Cody Ware Casey Mears Daniel Dye

Hocevar Leads the Field Into NASCAR’s Crown Jewel

Qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is always one of the most important sessions of the weekend, with track position often playing a key role on the historic 2.5-mile oval.

Hocevar will have the advantage of starting from the front row when the green flag drops, but he’ll have plenty of company from some of the sport’s biggest names. Suárez and Reddick will start directly behind him, while Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney are all positioned near the front of the field.

With the lineup now locked in, attention turns to Sunday’s Brickyard 400 as NASCAR returns to one of its most prestigious venues.