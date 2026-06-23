Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Team Penalized After San Diego Race

NASCAR handed down a penalty to Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 team on Tuesday following last weekend’s Cup Series race at Naval Base Coronado.

According to NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, rear-tire changer Adam Hartman and jackman Nathan Ricketts have been suspended for the next two Cup Series events after Wallace’s right-front wheel detached during Sunday’s inaugural Anduril 250 in San Diego.

The incident occurred on Lap 18 and brought out a caution after the wheel came off Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota on the Qualcomm Circuit. NASCAR cited violations of Sections 8.8.10.4.A&D of the NASCAR Rule Book, which covers improperly installed wheels.

The penalty means both crew members will miss this weekend’s race at Sonoma Raceway as well as the following event at Chicagoland Speedway.

Penalty Doesn’t Change Wallace’s Strongest Run of 2026

While the detached wheel cost Wallace valuable track position during the race, the incident ultimately did not derail what became one of the strongest performances of his season.

Wallace rallied from the setback and drove back through the field to finish second behind race winner Corey Heim. The result marked Wallace’s best finish of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season and gave the No. 23 team a much-needed boost in the standings.

The strong showing continued a recent upward trend for Wallace and 23XI Racing, who entered San Diego looking to build momentum heading into the summer stretch of the schedule.

Even so, NASCAR’s detached-wheel penalties remain among the most automatic punishments in the garage. Since the Next Gen car was introduced, teams have faced strict consequences whenever a wheel comes off during competition.

23XI Racing Turns Attention to Sonoma

The suspensions create an immediate challenge for crew chief Bootie Barker and the No. 23 team as they prepare for Sonoma Raceway, which hosts the next Cup Series event on Sunday.

Despite losing two over-the-wall crew members for the next two races, Wallace heads west carrying momentum from San Diego after delivering his best result of the year.

For a team still chasing its first victory of the season, the second-place finish may prove far more important in the long run than the penalty report released a few days later.

Now the focus shifts to Sonoma, where Wallace and the No. 23 team will attempt to build on the speed they showed in San Diego while navigating the next two weekends with a shorthanded pit crew.