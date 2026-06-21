‘You’ve Got to Be [Expletive] Kidding Me’: Bubba Wallace’s Day Unravels in San Diego

Bubba Wallace had every reason to feel optimistic.

After qualifying seventh for NASCAR’s historic debut at Naval Base Coronado, the 23XI Racing driver quickly established himself as one of the fastest cars on the track Sunday afternoon. Wallace spent much of Stage 1 racing inside the top five and appeared poised to collect valuable stage points while challenging the sport’s top road-course contenders.

Then everything changed in an instant.

Late in the opening stage, Wallace suddenly lost a wheel between Turns 9 and 10, bringing out a caution and ending one of the strongest runs of his season.

Radio transmissions captured the immediate frustration inside the No. 23 camp.

“There it [Expletive] went. You’ve got to be [Expletive] kidding me.”

The timing could not have been worse.

Wallace had looked comfortable throughout the weekend on NASCAR’s new San Diego street circuit. While many drivers struggled to find speed on the demanding 3.4-mile course winding through Naval Base Coronado, Wallace consistently ran near the front and looked capable of contending for a top finish.

A Costly Setback for the No. 23 Team

The loose wheel didn’t end Wallace’s race, but it created a massive obstacle.

Under NASCAR’s wheel-detachment policy, the No. 23 team was assessed a two-lap penalty. The incident will also result in two crew members serving automatic two-race suspensions.

Instead of fighting for stage points and track position, Wallace suddenly found himself trying to recover from a significant deficit.

The setback was particularly painful given how competitive the No. 23 Toyota had been during the opening portion of the race. Wallace entered the weekend looking to build momentum in both the regular-season standings and the playoff picture, and Sunday’s race appeared to be shaping up as a major opportunity.

Another Twist in NASCAR’s Historic San Diego Debut

Wallace’s misfortune added another dramatic moment to NASCAR’s first-ever Cup Series event at Naval Base Coronado.

The weekend has already delivered plenty of headlines, from Shane van Gisbergen’s pole-winning performance to a fan being arrested after climbing fencing and entering a restricted area during Saturday’s O’Reilly Series race.

Now, one of Sunday’s biggest stories belongs to Wallace.

His race is far from over, but what had been one of the most promising afternoons of the day suddenly became one of the toughest.

For a driver who looked capable of leaving San Diego with one of his best road-course finishes, the challenge now shifts from contending near the front to salvaging as much as possible before the checkered flag falls.