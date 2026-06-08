Bubba Wallace Says Carson Hocevar Is ‘Creating a Lot of Enemies’ After Michigan Crash

Bubba Wallace didn’t mince words when discussing Carson Hocevar following Sunday’s multi-car crash at Michigan International Speedway.

The incident unfolded shortly after a restart and collected several contenders, including Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, Ty Gibbs, John Hunter Nemechek, and Wallace. The wreck dramatically altered the race and ended what had been a strong afternoon for several front-running teams.

According to multiple accounts from the race, Hocevar made contact with Nemechek during the restart sequence, setting off the chain reaction that swept through the field.

As the dust settled, Wallace offered a candid assessment of the Spire Motorsports driver.

Bubba Wallace shares blunt assessment of Carson Hocevar

While Wallace made it clear he respects Hocevar’s talent, he also suggested the young driver continues to create unnecessary problems for himself.

“I said I’m jealous of how fast you are, kid,” Wallace said. “No doubt, he’s one of the fastest in the field, and that’s just natural ability. And so when you see that and you recognize that, I’ve got to give respect to it.”

Wallace then explained the message he delivered to Hocevar after the race.

“He’s fast, he’s going for every move every second, and it’s not worth it. He’s creating a lot of enemies. This is the same old story, same old Hocevar,” Wallace said. “But I just told him, ‘You’re fast, a lot of us are jealous of what you have and what you’re able to do, but we’re beating you because we can put a race together better than you.'”

The comments reflected a mix of admiration and frustration, with Wallace acknowledging Hocevar’s natural ability while questioning whether his aggressive approach is ultimately helping him maximize results.

Michigan wreck sparks criticism from around the garage

Wallace was not the only competitor frustrated by what unfolded during the restart.

Austin Dillon’s spotter, Brandon Benesch, voiced his displeasure over the radio, saying:

“77 as usual is what causes these things.”

Richard Childress then added his own blunt reaction.

“Yeah. Any time their eyes are that close together, it means they’ve got a small brain.”

The crash proved especially costly for Reddick. Entering Michigan as the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, the 23XI Racing driver had been one of the fastest cars throughout the weekend before sustaining heavy damage in the incident.

The result marked Reddick’s first finish outside the top 15 of the 2026 season.

For Hocevar, Sunday’s race added another chapter to a growing reputation that has already made him one of NASCAR’s most polarizing young drivers. His speed has rarely been questioned. What continues to generate debate is whether that speed is sometimes overshadowed by the risks he takes on the racetrack.

Wallace’s comments made it clear that many competitors see tremendous potential in Hocevar. At the same time, Sunday’s crash showed why some veterans remain concerned about the way he races around those competing for wins and championships.