Carl Edwards Takes Center Stage During Nashville Weekend

Carl Edwards will be under the spotlight during NASCAR‘s return to action at Nashville Superspeedway. The track will celebrate his career throughout the race weekend.

According to a press release, Edwards will make several appearances for the fans on Sunday, June 25, ahead of the Ally 400 Cup Series race (7 p.m. ET, NBC).

He will start on the fan zone stage where he will take part in an interview with NASCAR’s Alex Weaver. Edwards will then stop by the concert stage before taking part in pre-race ceremonies.

The trip to Nashville Superspeedway continues the recent trend of Edwards making his return to the race track. He also did so at Darlington Raceway as he took part in the ceremony honoring the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history. Edwards then spent one stage of the Throwback Weekend race in the booth with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

Edwards Was Dominant at Nashville Superspeedway

The location of Edwards’ appearances is fitting. He was a dominant force during his time competing at the 1.33-mile track in Middle Tennessee, which included two Truck Series races and 13 Xfinity Series races.

Edwards first competed at Nashville Superspeedway during the 2003 Craftsman Truck Series season, and he delivered a strong performance. He led 76 of the 150 laps before crossing the finish line ahead of Ted Musgrave and the rest of the field.

Edwards’ second Truck Series start (2004) resulted in a 20th-place finish, but he got back to his winning ways when he began competing at the track in the Xfinity Series.

Edwards made 13 starts at Nashville Superspeedway in the Xfinity Series. He posted top-10 finishes in 12 of these races and top-fives in 11 as he built up a career average finish of 3.5. The lone exception was 13th in 2008.

The Missouri native won five races at Nashville during his time with Roush. This includes three straight in 2006 and 2007 and a season sweep during the 2011 season.

Another Driver Could Move Closer To Edwards’ Mark

The Xfinity Series has competed at Nashville Superspeedway 23 total times while several drivers celebrated wins. The first run was from 2001 until 2011 and then the series returned in 2021 as the track found its way back to the NASCAR schedule.

Edwards won the most Xfinity Series races at Nashville Superspeedway. His five trips to Victory Lane are the most in NASCAR history. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Brad Keselowski are all in a tie for second with two wins each.

It’s unlikely that these drivers will ever chase down this mark. Harvick and Keselowski largely stay away from the Xfinity Series while Busch’s 2023 schedule does not include Nashville Superspeedway. His remaining races with Kaulig Racing are currently set for Watkins Glen International and Darlington Raceway.

One driver that could potentially move into a tie with Busch, Harvick, and Keselowski is Justin Allgaier. The JR Motorsports driver captured the 2022 Xfinity Series race after leading 134 laps, and he will have a solid opportunity to go back-to-back considering that he has four top-three finishes and one win in the five races leading up to the off-week.