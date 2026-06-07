‘As Usual’: Carson Hocevar Draws Immediate Blame After Massive Michigan Crash

A massive restart crash during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway quickly turned Carson Hocevar into one of the most talked-about drivers in the garage.

The incident unfolded shortly after a restart and collected several contenders, including NASCAR Cup Series points leader Tyler Reddick. Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, John Hunter Nemechek and Austin Dillon were also among the drivers caught up in the chain-reaction wreck.

As replays emerged, attention quickly shifted toward Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet.

Several observers pointed to contact involving Hocevar as the catalyst that set off the incident, triggering immediate criticism from competitors and team members affected by the crash.

For Reddick, the wreck represented a devastating setback.

The 23XI Racing driver entered the day as the Cup Series points leader and had been one of the fastest cars on track. Before Sunday’s race, Reddick had not finished worse than 15th all season.

That remarkable streak appeared destined to end after the No. 45 Toyota sustained heavy damage in the accident.

Austin Dillon’s Team Didn’t Hold Back

Not everyone waited until after the race to share their opinion.

Austin Dillon’s spotter Brandon Benesch immediately voiced frustration over the radio following the incident.

“77 as usual is what causes these things,” Benesch said.

The criticism did not stop there.

Richard Childress was also blunt when discussing the wreck and Hocevar’s involvement.

“Yeah. Any time their eyes are that close together, it means they’ve got a small brain,” Childress said.

The comments reflected the frustration felt by multiple teams after a crash that dramatically altered the race and damaged several competitive cars.

Michigan Crash Changes the Outlook for Several Contenders

The wreck carried significant consequences beyond the damaged vehicles.

Reddick’s strong points day vanished in an instant. Gibbs suffered damage. Hamlin, who had started the race from the rear after winning the pole position Saturday, was also collected in the incident. Austin Dillon and John Hunter Nemechek likewise saw their afternoons take a major hit.

Michigan’s high-speed nature often leaves little room for recovery once a major crash unfolds, and Sunday’s incident proved no different.

While NASCAR had not issued any formal ruling regarding fault, much of the post-crash conversation centered on Hocevar’s role in the chain reaction.

That ensured the Michigan wreck would not simply be remembered for the damage it caused.

It also reignited debate surrounding one of the sport’s most aggressive young drivers.

As the race continued, the fallout from the incident was already becoming one of the biggest storylines of the afternoon.