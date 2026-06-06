Denny Hamlin Won the Michigan Pole. NASCAR Is Sending Him to the Rear.

Denny Hamlin’s celebration lasted only a few hours.

After posting the fastest lap in Saturday’s qualifying session at Michigan International Speedway and securing the 50th Busch Light Pole Award of his NASCAR Cup Series career, Hamlin learned he will not start Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 from the front of the field after all.

Instead, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran will be forced to start from the rear after his team makes repairs to the No. 11 Toyota following damage sustained during a flat tire in practice.

The development dramatically changes one of the biggest storylines heading into Sunday’s race and opens the door for Michigan native Carson Hocevar to inherit the top starting spot.

Denny Hamlin’s Milestone Pole Comes With a Cost

Hamlin’s qualifying lap of 36.901 seconds was enough to edge Hocevar by just 0.018 seconds and secure the pole position.

The accomplishment marked the 50th pole award of Hamlin’s Cup Series career, adding another milestone to one of the most accomplished résumés in the garage.

Earlier in the day, however, Hamlin suffered a flat tire during practice that caused damage underneath the race car.

Despite the issue, the No. 11 team managed to repair and rebalance the car before qualifying.

“They did a great job accounting for the damage on the bottom side,” Hamlin said after winning the pole. “They rebalanced it … a handful.”

Even Hamlin admitted the result surprised him.

“That was surprising.”

The story took another turn Saturday evening when it was confirmed the team would need to perform additional repairs before Sunday’s race. Because those repairs fall outside NASCAR’s approved post-qualifying procedures, Hamlin will surrender his starting position and move to the rear of the field before the green flag.

While Hamlin will still officially receive credit for the pole award, he will not lead the field to green.

Carson Hocevar Suddenly Becomes the Driver to Watch

The penalty creates an unexpected opportunity for Hocevar.

The Portage, Michigan, native was one of the biggest stories entering qualifying after showing speed throughout practice at his home track. His lap was good enough for second place, narrowly missing what would have been one of the most memorable poles of his young Cup Series career.

Hamlin was asked afterward about denying the hometown favorite.

“I remember being at Richmond way back … trying to get a pole at my home track,” Hamlin said.

“I get it. I feel that.”

Then, with a laugh, he added:

“Sorry for him.”

Now the situation has changed significantly.

With Hamlin headed to the rear, Hocevar becomes the de facto leader of the field entering Sunday’s race and will carry enormous momentum into one of the biggest starts of his Cup Series career.

At a track where clean air and track position often play major roles, the shift could have a meaningful impact before a single lap is completed.

What began as a milestone day for Hamlin has suddenly become one of the most intriguing pre-race storylines of the Michigan weekend.

And instead of talking about who won the pole, NASCAR fans are now talking about why he won’t be starting there.

Michigan Starting Lineup: Top 10

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota* (36.901) Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (36.919) Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota (36.929) Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (36.953) Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (36.956) Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (36.958) Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (36.967) Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (37.003) William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (37.038) Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota (37.090)

*Hamlin will start from the rear after repairs to the No. 11 Toyota.