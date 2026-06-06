Denny Hamlin Captures 50th Career Pole as Carson Hocevar Shines at Home

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green at Michigan International Speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran put together the fastest lap in Saturday’s qualifying session to earn the pole position for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400. The effort marked the 50th Busch Light Pole Award of Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series career, adding another milestone to one of the sport’s most accomplished résumés.

Hamlin’s lap narrowly edged hometown favorite Carson Hocevar, who thrilled Michigan fans by qualifying second in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

While much of the pre-qualifying attention centered around Hocevar’s opportunity to shine at his home-state track, it was Hamlin who ultimately delivered when it mattered most, securing the top starting spot for Sunday’s race.

With Hamlin and Hocevar sharing the front row, fans can expect an intriguing battle when the green flag waves at one of NASCAR’s fastest and most challenging tracks.

Denny Hamlin Reaches 50-Poles Milestone

Hamlin’s pole-winning effort carried added significance beyond securing the top starting position for Sunday’s race.

The qualifying run marked the 50th Busch Light Pole Award of his NASCAR Cup Series career, another milestone for a driver who has spent nearly two decades among the sport’s elite.

The result was particularly impressive considering the No. 11 team spent part of the weekend overcoming damage sustained earlier in the event.

“They did a great job accounting for the damage on the bottom side,” Hamlin said. “They rebalanced it … a handful.”

Even Hamlin admitted the outcome exceeded expectations.

“That was surprising,” he added.

The pole gives Hamlin the preferred starting position for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 and puts him in position to chase another victory as the Cup Series heads into the heart of the summer schedule.

Carson Hocevar Falls Just Short at Home

While Hamlin celebrated a major career milestone, Hocevar nearly delivered a storybook qualifying run in front of his home-state crowd.

The Portage, Michigan, native continued to show impressive speed throughout the weekend, ultimately securing the outside front-row starting spot for Sunday’s race.

Hamlin was asked afterward about taking the pole away from a hometown favorite and immediately related to Hocevar’s situation.

“I remember being at Richmond way back … trying to get a pole at my home track,” Hamlin said. “I get it. I feel that.”

After a brief pause, Hamlin added with a laugh: “Sorry for him.”

Despite narrowly missing out on the top spot, Hocevar’s qualifying performance further reinforced the momentum he has built throughout the season and gives him an excellent opportunity when the green flag drops Sunday afternoon.

With the veteran Hamlin and rising star Hocevar set to share the front row, Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 already has one of its most compelling storylines in place before the race has even begun.

Michigan Starting Lineup: Top 15 Qualifiers

Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 will feature a stacked field at the front after a tightly contested qualifying session.

Here are the top-15 starters for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway:

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (36.901) Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (36.919) Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota (36.929) Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (36.953) Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (36.956) Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (36.958) Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (36.967) Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (37.003) William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (37.038) Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota (37.090) Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (37.121) Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota (37.127) Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota (37.133) Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford (37.186) Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet (37.205)

With Hamlin and Hocevar occupying the front row, Sunday’s race is set up with an intriguing mix of veteran championship contenders and emerging stars near the front of the field.