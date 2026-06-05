NASCAR Michigan Entry List Shake-Up: Three Drivers Out, Three Replacements Confirmed

Michigan International Speedway weekend has brought another round of driver changes across the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field.

While several of NASCAR’s biggest stars are preparing for one of the fastest races of the season, multiple teams will arrive at Michigan with different drivers behind the wheel than originally expected.

The changes affect both Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports, with one Cup Series driver also adding an extra race to his weekend schedule.

Here’s a look at the driver replacements confirmed for Michigan.

Spencer Davis Replaces William Sawalich in the No. 5 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing development driver William Sawalich will not compete in Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Instead, veteran driver Spencer Davis has been confirmed behind the wheel of the No. 5 Toyota.

The change marks another adjustment to Sawalich’s schedule as the young driver continues focusing primarily on his NASCAR O’Reilly Series campaign.

Davis brings significant Truck Series experience to the ride. Over his NASCAR national series career, he has competed in both the Truck and O’Reilly Series and provides Joe Gibbs Racing with an experienced option for the Michigan weekend.

Michigan’s high speeds and long green-flag runs can reward experience, making Davis a logical choice for one of the series’ most demanding tracks.

Carson Hocevar Adds Truck Series Start at Michigan

One of Michigan’s hometown favorites will be pulling double duty this weekend.

Spire Motorsports has confirmed that Carson Hocevar will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet in Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

Hocevar already has extensive Truck Series experience and remains one of the discipline’s most accomplished recent graduates. Since moving full-time to the NASCAR Cup Series, opportunities to return to Trucks have been more selective, making each appearance noteworthy.

The Portage, Michigan native will have the chance to compete in front of a home-state crowd while adding valuable track time before the remainder of his Michigan weekend schedule.

For local fans, Hocevar’s Truck Series return gives them another opportunity to watch one of Michigan’s own compete at one of the state’s premier sporting venues.

Corey Heim Replaces Brandon Jones in the No. 1 Toyota

Another Joe Gibbs Racing-affiliated entry will feature a replacement driver this weekend.

Corey Heim has been confirmed as the driver of the No. 1 Toyota, replacing Brandon Jones for the Michigan Truck Series race.

Few replacement drivers can match Heim’s credentials.

The Toyota development standout has established himself as one of the top Truck Series competitors in the garage and continues to be viewed as one of NASCAR’s brightest young talents. His addition immediately gives the No. 1 entry a proven contender capable of running near the front.

Michigan has historically rewarded drivers who can manage long runs while maintaining speed over extended green-flag stretches, an area where Heim has consistently excelled throughout his Truck Series career.

Why Michigan Often Creates Driver Changes

Michigan International Speedway presents unique challenges compared to many other Truck Series venues.

The two-mile oval demands a different approach than the short tracks and intermediate tracks that make up much of the schedule. Teams frequently use races like Michigan to evaluate drivers, accommodate scheduling conflicts, or provide additional opportunities for development prospects and experienced veterans.

This weekend’s lineup changes reflect all three scenarios.

With Spencer Davis stepping into the No. 5 Toyota, Carson Hocevar adding a Truck Series start in the No. 77 Chevrolet, and Corey Heim taking over the No. 1 Toyota, Michigan’s Truck Series entry list looks noticeably different than originally expected.

For fans arriving at Michigan International Speedway, those changes will add another layer of intrigue to an already important weekend on the NASCAR schedule.