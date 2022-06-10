Carson Hocevar Reveals Extent of Injuries From NASCAR Crash

Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar has provided a major update. He revealed that he broke the tibia in his right ankle and had to undergo surgery after a crash at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Hocevar met with media members on Friday, June 10, as the Camping World Truck Series drivers prepared for the first practice at Sonoma Raceway since the 1998 season. He explained that he had no issues with the medical team’s response time after a last-lap crash. Hocevar also appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and provided some insight into getting approval from NASCAR to practice.

🔊@CarsonHocevar joined @DGodfatherMoody on #SXMSpeedway earlier to discuss his injury and to give a racing status report. 🗣️"My plan for sure is to try and race and start it at least […] my name is on the door and I don't want to see it starting the race with me not in it." pic.twitter.com/aCyDJIr0s4 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) June 10, 2022

“I broke my tibia, for sure,” Hocevar told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “And they had to do a screw to basically hold it in on my right ankle. They did that Monday and by Tuesday, I was back at the shop trying to figure it out, whatnot. So I’m moreso glad that I could get here today. They made me put on my suit, helmet, shoes — everything — and get in and out two times and go through the approval process.”

Hocevar Alternated Practice Time With Another Driver

Niece Motorsports revealed ahead of the trip to Sonoma Raceway that there was a backup plan if Hocevar did not receive approval to compete. The team announced that Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez would serve as a backup driver for the race weekend in California.

The Trackhouse Racing driver got behind the wheel of the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado on June 10. He took the first shift during the 50-minute practice session at Sonoma Raceway. Hocevar then climbed into the entry while wearing a brace on his ankle and took 10 consecutive laps of his own.

The two drivers posted some strong laps during the 50-minute session. Suarez ended the day with the seventh-fastest lap at 81.543 seconds and 87.855 mph. Though Hocevar’s team said over the radio that he had the same pace as Christian Eckes, who ended the day with the best lap time.

“There are a lot of plans but none set in stone,” Hocevar told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We’ve got to get through practice first. My only goal is to go as fast as possible, but at the same time, that’s not what the rest of the team or sponsors… everybody wants me to take it easy.”

Hocevar Can Potentially Pursue Another Strong Finish

If Hocevar is able to compete at Sonoma Raceway as planned, he will have another opportunity to pursue a strong finish in 2022. He has five top-10 finishes and three top-fives, including consecutive runner-ups at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track and Darlington Raceway.

Hocevar is currently in his second full-time season, and he has five career road course starts. He has three top-10 finishes, including both trips to Circuit of the Americas. Hocevar’s third top-10 finish was at Watkins Glen International.

Another strong road course performance will be important for Hocevar considering that he is eighth in the championship standings. He is two spots above the cutline with five races remaining in the regular season.

