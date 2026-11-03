Carson Hocevar Breaks Silence After NASCAR Suspension: ‘I Crossed the Line’

Carson Hocevar isn’t making excuses for what happened at Martinsville Speedway.

Two days after his controversial on-track actions during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Spire Motorsports driver publicly addressed his suspension from the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His message was unusually direct: He believes he let down the people who gave him his opportunity in NASCAR’s top series.

“This is an embarrassing day for me,” Hocevar wrote in a statement shared on X on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The apology follows a contentious Martinsville weekend that put the 23-year-old driver under intense scrutiny and ultimately cost him his seat in the No. 77 Chevrolet for the final race of 2026.

Carson Hocevar Takes Responsibility After Martinsville Controversy

Hocevar’s statement made clear that he understands the consequences extend well beyond missing one race.

“I let the people down that gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to drive a Cup car,” he wrote. “I also let down my team, sponsors and fans.”

The controversy centered on Hocevar’s aggressive driving at Martinsville, including contact with Austin Cindric that drew criticism from fans following Sunday’s Xfinity 500.

Hocevar initially struck a far different tone when asked about the incident after the race. In an interview shared by NASCAR, he characterized the contact as part of short-track racing.

“That’s just Martinsville,” he said.

His latest comments represent a significant change in approach.

“I crossed the line with my on-track actions and gave Jeff and Spire Motorsports no option but to put someone else in the 77 car this weekend at Homestead,” Hocevar wrote.

Rather than dispute the decision or offer an explanation for his driving, Hocevar accepted responsibility for the situation that led to his removal from the car.

Hocevar Addresses His NASCAR Future After Suspension

While Hocevar will not compete in this weekend’s championship finale, his statement also addressed what comes next.

“I’ll be rooting for the entire organization this weekend and look forward to coming back in 2027 as a better driver, competitor and teammate,” he wrote.

That final sentence is particularly noteworthy. Hocevar isn’t describing his absence from Homestead as the end of his time with Spire Motorsports. Instead, he’s framing it as an opportunity to return with a different approach.

The situation has also brought renewed attention to the line between aggressive short-track racing and conduct that can carry consequences beyond the checkered flag.

At Martinsville, Hocevar initially brushed off the controversy. By Tuesday, he was publicly acknowledging that his actions had gone too far.

His next opportunity to demonstrate that change will come in 2027.