When Is the 2026 NASCAR Awards Ceremony? Date, Time and How to Watch

The checkered flag has fallen on the 2026 NASCAR season, but there’s still one major event left on the calendar.

After three championship races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR is heading to Miami for its annual awards ceremony, where the sport’s newly crowned champions will be honored alongside the drivers, teams and personalities who helped shape the season.

And this year’s celebration comes with a change of scenery.

For the first time, NASCAR will hold a combined awards ceremony for all three of its national series in Miami, bringing the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series together for one evening.

Fans won’t need a cable subscription to watch, either. NASCAR is making the ceremony available through its free streaming channel.

Here’s everything to know about the 2026 NASCAR Awards, including when the ceremony takes place, how to watch and what to expect.

When Is the 2026 NASCAR Awards Ceremony?

The 2026 NASCAR Awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. ET.

The event will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida, just two days after the Cup Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The ceremony moves to Miami after last year’s awards celebration in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Unlike previous celebrations that have featured different arrangements for NASCAR’s national series, this year’s event will recognize the champions of all three series together.

How to Watch the 2026 NASCAR Awards Ceremony

Fans can watch the 2026 NASCAR Awards ceremony live and free on The NASCAR Channel, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Channel is a free, ad-supported streaming service. According to NASCAR, it is available on several platforms:

Prime Video

Tubi

The Roku Channel

Samsung TV Plus

Xumo Play

A traditional cable television subscription is not required.

Viewers can open any of the supported services, find The NASCAR Channel and tune in when the ceremony begins.

What to Expect at the 2026 NASCAR Awards

The biggest names from NASCAR’s three national series will gather to celebrate the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Kyle Larson, Justin Allgaier and Kaden Honeycutt will take center stage Tuesday night as NASCAR celebrates its three newly crowned national series champions.

Larson enters the evening as a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion after securing his latest title at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. Allgaier captured the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship Saturday, while Honeycutt claimed the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title Friday night.

All three will be honored during Tuesday’s ceremony, bringing together the drivers who emerged from championship weekend with NASCAR’s biggest prizes.

Beyond honoring the championship-winning drivers, NASCAR says the event will celebrate the teams and personalities who helped define the season.

It’s a different atmosphere from the intensity of championship weekend. The races have been run, the points are final and the drivers can spend an evening recognizing the people who helped get them there.

For Larson, the ceremony offers another opportunity to celebrate a championship that places him among NASCAR’s most accomplished active drivers.

NASCAR’s Regional and International Awards Ceremony Comes Later

The Nov. 10 ceremony isn’t NASCAR’s only postseason awards event.

NASCAR will hold a separate celebration for its regional and international racing series on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

That event will recognize competitors from the ARCA Menards Series and its East and West divisions, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series and NASCAR’s international series in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

For fans looking to watch the sport’s biggest national-series stars receive their championship honors, however, Tuesday’s ceremony in Miami is the one to mark on the calendar.

The 2026 NASCAR season may be over on the track, but there’s still one final night to celebrate the people who made it memorable.