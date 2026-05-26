Chase Elliott Makes Emotional Promise to Kyle Busch’s Son Brexton

As the NASCAR community continues unpacking the death of Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott is making sure Busch’s son Brexton knows he won’t have to navigate the future alone.

During Coca-Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Elliott delivered some of the most emotional comments yet from inside the NASCAR garage, revealing he has already offered support to Brexton Busch as the 11-year-old continues pursuing his own racing career.

Brexton became one of the most recognizable kids in NASCAR over the past several years, regularly appearing alongside Busch at races, celebrating victories with him in victory lane and building his own racing résumé in youth competition.

Now, after Busch’s death on May 21, drivers throughout NASCAR have rallied around the Busch family — and Elliott made it clear his support extends far beyond a simple tribute.

Chase Elliott Says Brexton Busch Is ‘A Phone Call Away’

Speaking during race weekend at Charlotte, Elliott explained that he wants Brexton to know he will always have someone in the NASCAR garage willing to help guide him moving forward.

“I will throw my name out there now and for as long as needed, if I was ever to be needed for help, I hope Brexton knows that I’m a phone call away here, whatever, to try and lend a helping hand,” Elliott said.

“I can’t promise that I would have as much knowledge to offer him as his dad, but I certainly would be more than willing to offer anything I do have to give him to help, because I’ve lived a lot of what he’s going to likely see in the coming years of his career. And I would be more than honored to help in any way that I could when those days get there for him.”

The comments quickly resonated with NASCAR fans because Elliott understands better than most what it means to grow up inside the sport.

Why Elliott’s Comments Hit NASCAR Fans So Hard

Elliott, the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, spent much of his childhood around racetracks before eventually becoming a Cup Series champion himself.

That background is a major reason his comments about Brexton carried so much emotional weight.

“I know how much Brexton meant to him,” Elliott said. “I grew up in a very similar manner, growing up around the race track and seeing some of those things. Such a shame that he’s not going to have the opportunity to see some of the things that my dad has got to see. Just really, really tough.”

Brexton has spent years learning directly from Busch while becoming a rising young racer himself.

Over the past several seasons, NASCAR fans regularly saw Brexton traveling with his father, celebrating race wins and competing in his own races across the country. Busch often spoke publicly about how proud he was watching his son develop behind the wheel.

That father-son relationship became one of the sport’s most beloved storylines.

NASCAR Continues Rallying Around the Busch Family

Elliott’s comments came during an emotional Coca-Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where tributes to Busch were visible throughout the garage area.

Drivers, teams and NASCAR executives have continued publicly honoring Busch while also emphasizing support for Samantha Busch, Brexton and Lennix.

Elliott made clear that support from the racing community will continue long after the memorial tributes end.

“(I) obviously have a lot of emotion and just want to express my support to Samantha and Brexton and Lennix and just the whole Busch family,” Elliott said.

“That family is still going to have difficult times ahead. They’re going to need support from this community that does mean a lot to them. I certainly intend to do that if I’m ever called upon to ask for help or anything like that. Would be more than willing to try and do what I can.”

As NASCAR continues processing the loss of one of the sport’s biggest stars, Elliott’s comments served as another reminder of how tightly connected the racing community remains — especially during its most difficult moments.