Kyle Busch’s Son Brexton Honors His Father in Emotional New Tribute

Less than 24 hours after NASCAR was stunned by the death of Kyle Busch, fans began noticing a quiet but emotional change from his son, Brexton Busch.

The 11-year-old racing prospect updated his social media profile photo Friday to an image of him hugging his father in Victory Lane after Busch’s final NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win last week at Dover Motor Speedway.

The photo quickly began circulating throughout the NASCAR community Friday as fans reacted to the deeply personal moment between father and son.

For many NASCAR fans, it marked the first personal public gesture from inside the Busch family since the heartbreaking news shocked the racing world Thursday evening.

Brexton Busch Is a Familiar Face Around NASCAR

Over the last several years, Brexton Busch has become one of the most recognizable children in NASCAR as fans watched him closely follow in his father’s footsteps.

Kyle Busch frequently shared photos and videos documenting Brexton’s racing journey, with the young driver already competing in youth racing events across the country.

The father-son relationship became a major part of Busch’s public image during the later years of his career.

Fans regularly saw Brexton celebrating in Victory Lane, standing beside his father during interviews, traveling to race weekends, and building his own growing fanbase online.

Earlier this month, Busch celebrated Brexton’s birthday with a heartfelt message on social media that many fans are now revisiting following Thursday’s tragic news.

“Happy Birthday Brexton!! Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be!” Busch wrote in part. “Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!”

For many longtime NASCAR fans, the newly updated profile photo hit especially hard because Busch so openly embraced fatherhood throughout the final years of his career.

Away from racing, Busch frequently spoke about spending time with his wife Samantha and their children, Brexton and Lennix.

NASCAR Fans Continue Mourning Kyle Busch’s Death

Tributes from across the racing world continued pouring in Friday following the shocking announcement of Busch’s death at age 41.

NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing released a joint statement honoring Busch’s impact on the sport, while drivers, teams, broadcasters, and fans flooded social media with emotional reactions.

Several tributes specifically mentioned Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix while offering condolences to the Busch family.

Earlier Friday, many fans also revisited videos and photos showing Kyle and Brexton racing together and celebrating wins over the last several seasons.

For many in the NASCAR community, the emotional profile photo now serves as another reminder of how closely the two shared both racing and family life.

And while Kyle Busch’s accomplishments on the racetrack will forever define one part of his legacy, many fans now say the moments shared with Brexton may ultimately become some of the memories that stay with them the longest.