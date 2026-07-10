Chase Elliott Replacement Officially Confirmed for Atlanta

Chase Elliott’s return to JR Motorsports lasted just one race.

After making his first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start of the 2026 season last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, Elliott will not be back behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet at his home track. Instead, JR Motorsports has officially confirmed that Rajah Caruth will drive the car in Saturday night’s race at EchoPark Speedway.

The move was expected as part of the team’s pre-planned driver rotation, but it officially closes the book on Elliott’s lone O’Reilly Series appearance of the year before his scheduled return later this season.

Rajah Caruth back in the No. 88 Chevrolet

Elliott finished second in last Saturday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, giving JR Motorsports another strong result in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

With Elliott’s one-off appearance complete, Caruth returns to the seat for Saturday night’s event at EchoPark Speedway, where he opened the season with an eighth-place finish in February.

Caruth has split time this season between JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet and the No. 32 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing. Through nine starts in the No. 88, he has recorded four top-10 finishes, helping keep the team second in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series owner standings entering Atlanta weekend.

While Caruth currently sits 14th in the driver standings, just outside the playoff cutoff, his focus remains on strengthening his postseason position before the regular-season finale later this summer.

Elliott’s O’Reilly schedule isn’t finished

Although Elliott won’t compete this weekend, his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule for 2026 isn’t over.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is expected to make one more start in the No. 88 Chevrolet later this season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, giving him two scheduled appearances for JR Motorsports this year.

Elliott’s Chicagoland outing marked his first O’Reilly Series start for JR Motorsports since 2021. The veteran immediately reminded fans why he’s one of NASCAR’s premier road and oval racers, charging to a runner-up finish in his return.

Now, the No. 88 program shifts back to Caruth as JR Motorsports continues its pursuit of both the owner championship and a playoff berth heading into the final stretch of the regular season.