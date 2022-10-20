Chase Elliott Sets Strategy for Pivotal Playoff Race

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott saw his championship hopes take a slight hit at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. However, he remains in the hunt, and he has his strategy in place for a big rebound.

Elliott provided some thoughts to Chevrolet ahead of the Cup Series trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway. He explained that his focus is not solely on winning at the intermediate track like some other drivers. Instead, he knows that he can set himself up for an easy day at Martinsville Speedway by focusing on the first two stages.

“The good news is I feel like we have a really smart and talented group of guys that are going to work on it,” Elliot said. “We’ve been talking a lot this week and if this weekend goes bad, I can assure you it will not be for a lack of effort. Great opportunity here for us right now and we’re still very much alive in this deal.

“We just need to go down there and just try to have a solid weekend. Do we have to go win the race? No, I don’t think you have to go win the race, but I think you put yourself in position, getting some solid stage points, being up front, and being in the mix. Those are things that are going to hedge your bet of being happy after Martinsville.”

Elliott Has Performed Well at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Elliott has won 18 races during his Cup Series career, putting him in a tie with teammate Kyle Larson on the all-time list. None of these victories have taken place at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but he has contended in previous starts.

The Georgia native has suited up for six Cup Series races at the Florida track. He has posted three top-10 finishes and two top-fives during his career, a run that includes a second-place finish behind Denny Hamlin in 2020. He also finished fifth during the 2017 season finale while Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. won the race and the championship.

The cars are different in 2022, but Elliott has proven time and time again that he can turn in some strong performances at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has finished every race that he has started, and his average finish of 9.0 ranks seventh among all tracks. This ranks behind Michigan International Speedway and a variety of road courses.

Elliott Has Favorable Odds Entering the Race Weekend

Elliott has put himself in championship contention throughout the season. He won the regular-season championship, secured the all-important bonus points, and he celebrated another five wins. This is the most among Cup Series drivers.

This season is reflected in the odds for Homestead-Miami Speedway. The driver of the No. 9 enters the weekend at 10-1. He sits in a tie with fellow championship hopeful Ross Chastain, as well as teammate Kyle Larson and Team Penske’s Joey Logano.

While Elliott has solid odds to win, he is not at the top of the list. Instead, that honor belongs to Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick at 7-1. He also sits behind Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin at 8-1 and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney at 9-1.