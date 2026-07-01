NASCAR Chicagoland Weather Forecast: Latest Weekend Forecast for Every On-Track Session

NASCAR’s long-awaited return to Chicagoland Speedway is finally here, and while the Fourth of July weekend forecast isn’t expected to be a washout, teams and fans should keep an eye on the weather as thunderstorms could become a factor during portions of the schedule.

The Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series are all set to compete at the 1.5-mile oval, which hosts NASCAR national series racing for the first time since 2019. Current forecasts call for hot temperatures throughout the weekend, with Friday appearing to offer the best conditions before rain chances increase Saturday and ease again on race day.

Here’s the latest weather outlook for every day of NASCAR’s Chicagoland weekend.

Friday, July 3

Friday is shaping up to be the best weather day of the weekend.

Forecasts call for mostly sunny skies with only an isolated chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Temperatures are expected to climb to around 90 degrees with light southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph.

While a stray storm cannot be ruled out later in the day, current conditions look favorable for the opening day of on-track activity.

Friday on-track schedule

2 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Practice

3:35 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice

TV: CW App

6 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

TV: truTV

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

8 p.m. ET

Ashley Furniture 150 (ARCA Menards Series Race)

TV: FS1

Saturday, July 4

Saturday currently carries the greatest chance for weather-related interruptions.

The latest forecast calls for partly cloudy skies during the morning before thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 86 degrees, with a 76% chance of rain. Some storms could also produce gusty winds.

With Cup qualifying and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race both scheduled for Saturday afternoon and evening, weather will be worth monitoring throughout Independence Day.

Saturday on-track schedule

1:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying

Streaming: CW App

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

TV: truTV

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

5:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race

TV: The CW

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, July 5

The forecast improves for race day.

Sunday currently calls for mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and a high near 83 degrees. Rain chances sit at 35%, significantly lower than Saturday’s forecast, with light north winds between 5 and 10 mph.

While a brief shower remains possible during the afternoon, the current outlook favors only scattered rain instead of widespread thunderstorms.

Sunday on-track schedule

6 p.m. ET

eero 400 (NASCAR Cup Series)

TV: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NASCAR Returns to Chicagoland Speedway

This weekend marks NASCAR’s first national series event at Chicagoland Speedway since 2019, bringing the Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series back to one of the sport’s most familiar intermediate tracks.

Unlike the temporary Chicago Street Course that has hosted Cup races the past two seasons, Chicagoland Speedway is a 1.5-mile oval located in Joliet, Illinois. The return has been one of the most anticipated additions to NASCAR’s 2026 schedule, with fans eager to see the series back at the track after several years away.

Although Saturday currently presents the biggest weather concern, the forecast suggests every day of the holiday weekend should have opportunities for on-track action. As always, forecasts can change throughout the week, and NASCAR will continue monitoring conditions heading into each session.