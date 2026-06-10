NASCAR Says Christopher Bell Suffered the Hardest Hit in More Than a Decade

Christopher Bell knew the crash was big.

What nobody knew in the immediate aftermath was just how severe it really was.

Days after Bell’s violent accident at Michigan International Speedway left him with a fractured left wrist and undisclosed ankle injuries, NASCAR revealed that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver endured the hardest impact recorded during the Next Gen era. According to NASCAR officials, Bell’s crash also produced the most severe impact the sanctioning body has measured since implementing its current safety-data methodology in 2015.

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The revelation puts Sunday’s wreck into a completely different perspective.

Not only did Bell walk away from a crash that shattered his wrist, but he is also expected to be back behind the wheel this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR reveals historic crash data from Bell’s Michigan accident

The incident occurred on Lap 148 of Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan.

Bell was battling near the front of the field when Chase Elliott lost traction after hitting a bump in Turn 3. Elliott’s Chevrolet slid up the racetrack and made contact with Bell, sending the No. 20 Toyota hard into the outside wall. A secondary impact followed as Elliott’s car came back across the racing surface and struck Bell’s machine again.

The crash immediately stood out because of the force involved. The SAFER Barrier required repairs, and Bell was later diagnosed with a fractured left wrist.

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But the data NASCAR reviewed afterward painted an even more dramatic picture.

Speaking on NASCAR’s “Hauler Talk” podcast, communications executive Mike Forde revealed Bell’s crash produced the highest Delta-v measurement recorded since the debut of the Next Gen car in 2022.

“We can confirm that it was the largest number we’ve seen in the Next Gen era,” Forde said.

Forde also revealed the impact was the most severe NASCAR has measured dating back to 2015, when the organization began collecting crash data under its current methodology.

Delta-v measures the change in velocity during an impact and is one of NASCAR’s primary tools for evaluating crash severity. While fans often focus on G-forces, NASCAR officials explained that Delta-v provides a more complete picture of the energy involved in a collision.

In short, the numbers confirmed what many viewers suspected when they watched Bell’s car slam into the wall at one of the fastest tracks on the schedule.

This was not a routine crash.

It was one of the most violent impacts NASCAR has recorded in more than a decade.

Christopher Bell will still race at Pocono

Despite the severity of the crash, Bell is expected to compete this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Tuesday that Bell suffered a fractured left wrist in the accident but was medically cleared to return to competition.

Shortly after the news became public, Bell shared a message of gratitude with fans.

“Thank you to each and everyone who reached out to check on me, I truly feel the love,” Bell wrote on social media. “I’m grateful for my team of doctors, JGR, NASCAR and all of the previous drivers who have helped pave the way for the safety standards in our sport. See you in Pocono!”

Thank you to each and everyone who reached out to check on me, I truly feel the love. I’m grateful for my team of doctors, JGR, NASCAR and all of the previous drivers who have helped pave the way for the safety standards in our sport. See you in Pocono! https://t.co/cgqCQMen0y — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) June 9, 2026

That final line may be the most remarkable part of the entire story.

A driver who endured NASCAR’s most severe recorded impact since 2015 is already preparing for his next race.

Bell’s return serves as a powerful reminder of how far safety technology has advanced throughout the sport. While the crash left him with a broken wrist, NASCAR officials say the data shows it was the hardest impact recorded during the Next Gen era and the most severe measured under the sanctioning body’s current tracking system in more than a decade.

Now, just days later, Bell plans to race again.

That fact may be almost as astonishing as the crash itself.