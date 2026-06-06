NASCAR Sends Two Crew Chiefs Home Ahead of Michigan After Multiple Inspection Failures

The NASCAR Cup Series garage was dealt a significant shakeup Saturday at Michigan International Speedway when NASCAR ejected two crew chiefs following repeated inspection violations ahead of Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

The penalties affected the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford of Chris Buescher and the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet of J.J. Yeley.

While the drivers will still be allowed to compete in Sunday’s race, both organizations will now have to navigate one of the fastest tracks on the NASCAR schedule without their crew chief atop the pit box.

The decision came after both teams failed pre-ractice inspection multiple times on Saturday, triggering one of NASCAR’s most severe race-weekend penalties.

With Michigan serving as a critical stop in the heart of the Cup Series season, the timing could hardly be worse.

NASCAR Takes Action Following Multiple Inspection Issues

Pre-race inspection has become one of the most scrutinized parts of a NASCAR weekend in the Next Gen era.

Every car must pass a detailed technical inspection before being approved for practice, qualifying and race competition. Teams that repeatedly fail the process risk escalating penalties, including the ejection of key personnel.

That is exactly what happened Saturday.

According to NASCAR, the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford driven by Chris Buescher and the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet driven by J.J. Yeley each failed inspection twice before passing on their third attempt. Under NASCAR’s inspection policy, those violations resulted in the ejection of both teams’ crew chiefs for the remainder of the weekend.

The punishment does not prevent Buescher or Yeley from racing Sunday. However, losing a crew chief creates an immediate challenge for any team. NASCAR also announced that both teams will lose pit selection for Sunday’s race, while each team’s car chief was ejected for the remainder of the weekend.

Crew chiefs are responsible for race strategy, pit-stop decisions, adjustments and communication throughout the event. Their role becomes even more important at a track such as Michigan, where fuel strategy, tire management and split-second decisions can dramatically alter the outcome of a race.

Without those voices present on race day, additional responsibilities will shift to other members of the competition group.

While teams routinely prepare contingency plans, there is no ideal replacement for a crew chief less than 24 hours before the green flag.

Why the Michigan Penalty Matters

Michigan International Speedway is one of the fastest tracks in NASCAR.

The two-mile oval produces some of the highest speeds seen all season and often rewards teams that can make the right adjustments as track conditions evolve throughout the afternoon.

That reality makes Saturday’s penalties especially noteworthy.

Joe Gibbs Racing and RFK Racing both entered the weekend expecting to contend near the front of the field. Instead, each organization now faces an added obstacle before the race has even begun.

For Buescher and the No. 17 RFK Racing team, the penalty arrives at one of the fastest tracks on the Cup Series schedule. While the team will still compete Sunday, it must do so without one of its key decision-makers on the pit box.

The No. 44 NY Racing Team faces an even steeper challenge. Smaller organizations typically operate with fewer resources than NASCAR’s powerhouse teams, making the loss of a crew chief and car chief particularly significant entering race day.

Inspection penalties have become increasingly common talking points throughout the Cup Series garage, but crew chief ejections remain among the most consequential sanctions NASCAR can issue during a race weekend.

The penalties serve as a reminder of the sport’s strict technical standards and NASCAR’s continued emphasis on enforcing them.

Now, attention turns to Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

The cars will still take the green flag. The drivers will still have a chance to fight for the victory.

But two teams hoping for a strong day at Michigan will do so without one of the most important people in their operation.

And at a track where races can be won or lost through strategy as much as speed, that absence could become one of the biggest storylines of the weekend.