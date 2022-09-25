Cody Ware Avoids Serious Injuries in Frightening Wreck

Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware had to be transported to the infield care center on a stretcher after a wreck at Texas Motor Speedway. However, he was evaluated and released after avoiding serious injury.

NBC announced that the Cup Series driver had been released from the infield care center during the red flag delay on Lap 221. Rick Ware Racing then provided further information about the crash and confirmed that Ware would be able to return to Charlotte with the team after the race came to an end.

“He has been treated and released,” said Rick Ware Racing’s Robby Benton. “We are thankful to the track crew here. We had a bit of a delay going through the normal protocol of x-rays and reviews and making sure there were no fractures. All of that came back clear. He will be on the team plane with us to return to Charlotte tonight and we are happy he is okay.”

The Incident Occurred Suddenly on Lap 168

The NBC cameras had a focus on a battle between Kyle Larson and Erik Jones on Lap 168 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. yelled that there was a car in the wall. The view quickly changed and showed Ware’s No. 51 heading down pit road at a high rate of speed with a destroyed front end.

The Ford Mustang went through the grass, narrowly avoided a direct hit with the end of the pit road wall, and then it came to a rest in BJ McLeod’s pit stall. The safety crews rushed to Ware’s aid, but he was able to climb from the No. 51. Though they had to care for him as he went immediately to the ground.

There were questions about what had happened leading up to Ware hitting the wall. A replay of the incident provided a partial answer. Ware had lost control in Turn 4 before overcorrecting and slamming nose first into the wall. The stock car rebounded and headed toward pit road.

Benton explained that Ware did not have any broken bones after a hard collision with the Turn 4 wall, as well as the pit road wall. He also confirmed that Ware did not have a concussion.

“No broken bones. I feel like we will probably follow up just as a precaution,” Benton said. “He will see a specialist with Ortho Carolina once we get home. For as hard of a hit as that was, we are thankful it is as clean as it is and he will be okay to go home tonight.”

Ware’s Weekend Started With Another Incident

Cody Ware crashes. Practice and qualifying continues on USA. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/CtgvZHrlAe — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 24, 2022

The No. 51 team of Rick Ware Racing had multiple issues during the trip to Texas Motor Speedway. The crash off of Turn 4 was the most frightening, but he was able to walk away without any serious injuries.

The other issue occurred on September 24. Ware spun during practice at Texas Motor Speedway. He grazed the outside wall and then collided with the inside wall in front of Kyle Larson. The contact damaged both the right front and the rear of the No. 51 Ford Mustang.

Ware did not take part in qualifying as the No. 51 team made some repairs to the stock car. This put him at the rear of the field with McLeod and Justin Haley, whose teams both had to make some unapproved adjustments prior to the 500-mile race.