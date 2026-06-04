Kyle Larson’s Tribute to Kyle Busch Went Beyond Victory Lane

Kyle Larson turned a dominant dirt-racing win into something far bigger than another trophy.

Larson took the checkered flag in the High Limit Racing event at Davenport Speedway in Iowa on Monday night, leading the final 24 laps of the 30-lap sprint and winning by more than three seconds. But the most powerful moment came after the race, when Larson honored the late Kyle Busch with his signature “Busch Bow” and revealed that he would donate his winnings to the Bundle of Joy Fund.

“This time I’m going to send it to Kyle and Samantha Busch’s foundation, the Bundle of Joy,” Larson said. “We all know how much the Busch family means to all of us and we greatly miss Kyle.”

Larson Honors a Friend and Competitor

Larson’s frontstretch celebration immediately caught the attention of fans. “The Busch Bow” became one of Busch’s most recognizable victory traditions during his Hall of Fame-caliber career, making Larson’s decision to recreate it a powerful tribute.

But Larson wasn’t finished.

During his post-race comments, the 2024 Cup Series champion revealed he would be donating the winnings from Monday’s race to Bundle of Joy, the charity Busch and Samantha launched to support families navigating infertility challenges.

The organization held deep personal significance for the Busch family. Over the years, Kyle and Samantha were open about their own fertility journey and used their platform to help others facing similar struggles.

By directing his winnings to the foundation, Larson ensured that his victory would have an impact well beyond the racetrack.

The gesture also reflected the mutual respect that existed between two of NASCAR’s most talented drivers.

While Larson and Busch battled fiercely for wins throughout their careers, both earned reputations as elite racers capable of winning in virtually anything they drove. Their competitive relationship evolved into one built on admiration, making Monday evening’s tribute especially meaningful.

NASCAR Continues to Remember Busch

Larson’s donation announcement comes as drivers and teams across NASCAR continue finding ways to honor Busch’s legacy.

Following Busch’s passing, tributes poured in from throughout the racing world. Drivers, team owners, manufacturers, sponsors, and fans all shared memories of a competitor who changed the sport through his talent, intensity, and relentless pursuit of speed.

Daniel Suárez performed “The Busch Bow” after winning the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, while Denny Hamlin repeated the gesture in Victory Lane at Nashville Superspeedway.

Larson’s tribute, however, extended beyond a symbolic gesture.

By supporting Bundle of Joy, he connected his victory directly to a cause that meant so much to Busch and Samantha, creating a lasting impact that will continue helping families long after the race weekend ended.

Busch remains NASCAR’s all-time leader in combined victories across its three national touring series with 234 career wins. Just days before his death, he captured what became the final victory of his career in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover.

On Monday night in Iowa, Larson found a way to honor that legacy not only through a celebration, but through a contribution that reflected the values and causes Busch cared about most.