Cup Series Teams Tease New Schemes Ahead of Next Gen Test

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will take part in another organizational test on December 15 and 17 as they prepare for the Next Gen’s debut. Multiple will use this test to showcase some big changes, including RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

The two Ford teams provided hints about the upcoming test on Monday, December 13. Front Row Motorsports started first with a quick video showing the back of the No. 38 Ford Mustang that Todd Gilliland will drive during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The clip did not reveal that the scheme that FRM will showcase during the two-day session, but it revealed that there will be racing stripes.

We're ready to see you again @CLTMotorSpdwy 😎 pic.twitter.com/fl78VCmeYg — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) December 13, 2021

Gilliland will likely make his debut as a Cup Series driver during the organizational test. FRM announced on November 30 that Gilliland will make the move from the No. 38 Ford F-150 Camping World Truck Series entry over to the No. 38 Ford Mustang in the Cup Series. He will replace Anthony Alfredo while remaining teammates with Michael McDowell, the driver of the No. 34 Ford.

RFK Racing Appeared To Reveal a Sponsor’s Return

While Front Row Motorsports only provided a glimpse of the No. 38, RFK Racing went in a different direction. The team showed the process of putting a scheme on a stock car while appearing to reveal the return of a key partner.

RFK Racing posted a video that provided a visual and auditory experience. The team applied the vinyl to the No. 6 Ford with a squeegee, used a torch to help the vinyl settle into place, and trimmed some extra sections with a scraper blade. The video highlighted the work required to wrap a stock car, but it also revealed that Brad Keselowski will head to Charlotte Motor Speedway with Kohler Generators on the No. 6.

The company joined Ryan Newman and the No. 6 team for eight races during the 2021 season, including trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. However, the press release from the Kohler Generators only listed the company’s role as an anchor partner for the 2021 season. It did not mention 2022.

When RFK Racing revealed the Fastenal schemes for both the No. 6 and No. 17 entries on December 7, Keselowski mentioned that this reveal was his first partner announcement. One week later, RFK Racing seemingly revealed another with the Kohler Generators wrap.

Alex Bowman’s Primary Sponsor Teased a Big Reveal

Forward focused. 🏁 We've got something new coming for 2022.💜 Send us a #rally48 if you can't wait to see the new colors of the No. 48 later this week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NjrA4PuENy — Ally Racing (@allyracing) December 13, 2021

FRM and RFK Racing were not the only teams teasing a new scheme reveal. Ally Racing, the primary sponsor of Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro, also revealed that there will be a new scheme for the 2022 season.

The sponsor teased the reveal on December 13 and said that “We’ve got something new coming for 2022.” Ally Racing asked the fans to send them a specific message in order to show their excitement about the new scheme.

Bowman primarily ran the same scheme during the 2021 Cup Series season. Though there were a few exceptions. Bowman had a special crossover scheme featuring both the colors of Ally and Charlotte FC during the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Roval on October 10. He also ran a special scheme designed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. during the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway that featured multiple bright colors.

Bowman will now prepare for a 2022 season in which he will try to match and surpass his career-high four wins in 2021. He will showcase a new scheme during the season, which Ally Racing will reveal at some point in the coming days.

READ NEXT: Fr8Auctions Reveals Big Changes for Atlanta Motor Speedway Race