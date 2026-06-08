Dale Earnhardt Jr. Left Shaken After Terrifying NASCAR Crash at Michigan

The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway produced one of the most frightening moments of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Late in the race, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott were battling for position when contact sent Bell into the outside wall at a severe angle.

The NASCAR crash destroyed both cars, damaged the SAFER barrier, and forced NASCAR to stop the race with a red flag. As crews rushed to repair the wall, concern spread throughout the track. The crash quickly became the biggest story of the afternoon.

While Denny Hamlin went on to win the race, attention shifted to Bell’s condition and the safety systems that helped protect both drivers. The wreck also drew a stunned reaction from Dale Earnhardt Jr., who described it as one of the hardest impacts he had witnessed in years.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Terrifying NASCAR Crash at Michigan

From the Prime Video broadcast booth, Dale Earnhardt Jr. struggled to process what he had just seen. The NASCAR crash unfolded when Chase Elliott’s car became loose underneath Christopher Bell entering the corner. The contact sent Bell’s No. 20 Toyota into the outside wall at tremendous speed and a dangerous angle.

According to Rory Robinson of the Daily Express, the impact left even experienced figures around the sport visibly shaken. Earnhardt Jr., who has witnessed some of NASCAR’s biggest crashes as both a driver and broadcaster, immediately expressed concern as Christopher Bell’s car slammed into the outside wall.

“I don’t think you’ll see a car hit a wall at a worse angle at a harder, faster impact than right there. And Christopher Bell was able to drop the window net and climb out. Remarkable,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer remained visibly shocked as replays continued to show the crash.

“I haven’t seen that hard of a hit in a long time. The impact of that No. 20 car is insane… Great sight to see him getting out, talking.”

His comments reflected the concern shared by many drivers, crew members, and fans watching at Michigan International Speedway.

NASCAR Crash Brings FireKeepers Casino 400 to a Halt

The NASCAR crash caused extensive damage to both race cars and the SAFER barrier lining the outside wall. NASCAR officials displayed the red flag so crews could repair the damaged section before racing resumed.

The force of the impact left many inside the garage shaken. Christopher Bell’s Toyota absorbed a massive hit before coming to a stop. Despite the violent collision, Bell was able to exit the vehicle under his own power.

The NASCAR crash quickly became the defining moment of the FireKeepers Casino 400. Bell was later evaluated for wrist and ankle injuries after leaving the infield care center. His ability to walk away from the accident highlighted the effectiveness of modern NASCAR safety improvements.

Many drivers described the wreck as one of the hardest hits they had seen in recent seasons. The crash also served as a reminder of the risks drivers face every time they compete at high speeds.

Chase Elliott Takes Responsibility for NASCAR Crash

After the race, Chase Elliott did not try to avoid blame for the incident. The former Cup Series champion acknowledged his role in the NASCAR crash and expressed regret over what happened to Bell.

“Totally my fault. I feel really bad for Bell and just taking him out. I got in there, got free, and I thought I was gonna spin… unfortunately, sent Christopher into the wall super hard.”

Reports from the track indicated that Elliott approached Bell following the accident to apologize personally.

Although Denny Hamlin secured the victory at Michigan International Speedway, much of the post-race conversation centered on the NASCAR crash involving Bell and Elliott.

The damaged barrier, destroyed race cars, and emotional reaction from Dale Earnhardt Jr. underscored the seriousness of the incident. Most importantly, both drivers walked away from one of the most frightening crashes of the NASCAR season, allowing the focus to remain on their safety rather than a far worse outcome.