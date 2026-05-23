Danica Patrick Calls Kyle Busch a ‘Polarizing Figure’ in Emotional Tribute

The NASCAR world is still trying to process the sudden death of Kyle Busch — and now Danica Patrick is sharing her own emotional reaction.

Speaking Friday during Coca-Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Patrick admitted the loss still doesn’t feel real to many inside the garage.

“I think that we’re all just shocked and we’re sad,” Patrick said. “Make sure that we honor him correctly.”

Patrick added that the situation remains difficult for many in NASCAR to fully comprehend just one day after the news broke.

“I feel like it hasn’t even hit. … No one expected,” she said.

The emotional comments came as teams, drivers, fans, and NASCAR officials continued paying tribute to Busch throughout the opening day of one of the sport’s biggest race weekends. Charlotte Motor Speedway has become a central gathering place for remembrance, especially considering Busch’s history at the track.

Busch is the winningest driver in Charlotte Motor Speedway history across NASCAR’s national series.

Danica Patrick Reflects on Kyle Busch’s Impact

Patrick also spoke candidly about Busch’s unique place within NASCAR and the larger sports world.

“Love him or hate him, he was a figure,” Patrick said. “He was a polarizing figure. He was an incredible driver.”

For years, Busch embraced the role of NASCAR villain while also building one of the most successful careers the sport has ever seen. His aggressive driving style, fiery personality, and willingness to speak openly made him one of the most talked-about drivers of his generation.

Patrick acknowledged that competitive edge while reflecting on what made Busch so difficult to beat.

“He was so able to get to that next level so often,” she said. “He was just incredibly fast and incredibly passionate and always wanted to be the best.”

Patrick and Busch competed against each other during Patrick’s NASCAR career, including multiple Cup Series battles at Charlotte and Daytona. Both became crossover stars who helped bring mainstream attention to NASCAR during pivotal moments for the sport.

NASCAR Continues Rallying Around Busch’s Family

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Patrick also made sure to focus on the people closest to Busch as the NASCAR community continues mourning.

“There’s a lot of questions to be answered but at the end of the day … it’s just a devastating loss for Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix, and Kurt (Busch), and his parents,” Patrick said.

The emotional tribute added to an already difficult and emotional day across the NASCAR garage.

Before Friday night’s Truck Series race at Charlotte, the speedway held a moment of silence honoring Busch, with fans and competitors standing together in tribute to one of the sport’s most recognizable and accomplished stars.

As tributes continue pouring in from across racing and beyond, Patrick’s comments reflected what many inside NASCAR are still struggling to process: the sudden loss of one of the most influential and polarizing figures the sport has ever seen.