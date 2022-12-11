1 of Daniel Suarez’s Sponsors Sets Primary Schedule

Daniel Suarez is ready for a busy 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Trackhouse Racing driver has his schedule set for one sponsor, Freeway Insurance.

The primary partner set the schedule in a press release announcing its return for the 2023 Cup Series season. Freeway Insurance confirmed that it will take over the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for seven events, starting with the February 26 race at Auto Club Speedway.

Freeway Insurance will return to the No. 99 for the March 12 race at Phoenix Raceway, the March 26 race at Circuit of the Americas, the June 4 race at World Wide Technology Raceway, the June 11 race at Sonoma Raceway, the August 20 race at Watkins Glen International, and the September 3 race at Darlington Raceway.

“Freeway Insurance has been there for me just like it’s been there for thousands of customers who rely on the brand for affordable insurance solutions, and I’m excited to continue our relationship,” Suárez said in a press release. “I take great pride in having the Freeway Insurance name on our cars, and hope to make them and our NASCAR fans proud next year.”

Suarez & Freeway Insurance Joined Forces Multiple Times in 2022

Freeway Insurance made its debut as Suarez’s primary partner late in the 2021 season. The company took over the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for the fall race at Texas Motor Speedway when he turned in a top-10 finish. Suarez and Freeway Insurance also joined forces for a Toys for Tots event prior to the race.

The partnership continued into the 2022 season. Freeway Insurance returned as a primary partner, and it expanded its support. There were five races that featured the blue, white, and green scheme.

The run began with the spring trip to Auto Club Speedway. Suarez turned in his first top-five finish of the season while representing Freeway Insurance. He then added a sixth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Suarez rounded out the Freeway Insurance schedule with trips to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway. He was not able to crack the top 10 in any of these events.

Suarez Will Aim for Another Playoff Appearance

The 2022 season was the best of Suarez’s career. He won his first Cup Series race, and he set a personal best in terms of laps led at 280. Suarez also posted the most top-10 finishes (13) and top-fives (six) of his Cup Series career.

The 2023 season will provide Suarez with 36 more opportunities to pursue wins. Seven of these events will feature Freeway Insurance as the primary partner of the No. 99 team, including a return to Sonoma Raceway, the track where he finally reached Victory Lane.

“The partnership between Trackhouse, Daniel Suárez, and Freeway Insurance has been a perfect fit since the start, and it was a no-brainer to continue our relationship,” said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Freeway Insurance.

“Being able to team up with Daniel — one of the best drivers on the circuit — and have him as an ambassador for Freeway Insurance is an incredible honor, and we look forward to cheering on him and his team with NASCAR fans everywhere.”