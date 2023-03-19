Daniel Suarez Secure New Multi-Race NASCAR Sponsor

The No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro has a new look for two upcoming races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing have partnered with Quaker State.

Trackhouse Racing announced the news on March 19 ahead of the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The team unveiled Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet with its Quaker State scheme, and it confirmed that the company will be the primary partner for the April race at Richmond Raceway and once again at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July.

This deal with Trackhouse Racing also extends to Suarez’s teammate, Ross Chastain. Quaker State will have branding on the No. 1 Chevrolet throughout the season, as well as on Chastain’s firesuit.

“Quaker State represents everything we hoped to attract when we started Trackhouse Racing,” said team owner Justin Marks in a press release. “A powerful, globally-recognized brand, that is committed to our racing team, as well as elevating our drivers in unique and engaging ways. Retail programs, guest hosting, influencer cross-overs, and promotions really excite me as an owner because it continues to tell our collective stories.

“Additionally, the technical alliance is really important to our core product, which is delivering fast race cars each week that compete for wins and championships. As a racing historian, it is truly humbling just to carry the ‘Q’ and colors on our race cars.”

Quaker State Also Extended its Deal With a NASCAR Track

The partnership with Trackhouse Racing was only one of the major announcements made by Quaker State on March 19. The company also extended its deal with Atlanta Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports to remain the entitlement sponsor of the July race.

Quaker State originally took over the entitlement of the summer race at Kentucky Speedway in 2011. Kyle Busch won the inaugural event after leading 125 of the 267 laps at the 1.5-mile track.

The summer race at Kentucky continued to be the Quaker State 400 through 2020 as drivers such as Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth, Cole Custer, and Martin Truex Jr. all celebrated wins.

NASCAR made a change after the 2020 season by removing Kentucky Speedway from the schedule. Quaker State took over the summer race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which led to Kurt Busch winning the final race on the old configuration. Chase Elliott then won the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022.

Suarez Has Success at the New Atlanta Motor Speedway

The reigning Sonoma winner has made eight starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway — six on the old configuration and two on the new. This move to the superspeedway style has been beneficial for Suarez and Trackhouse Racing.

The driver of the No. 99 entered the 2022 season with one career top-10 finish at Atlanta, which he secured in 2019 while driving for Stewart-Haas Racing. He immediately delivered strong finishes on the new configuration.

Suarez’s first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway resulted in a fourth-place finish. He then ended the 2022 Quaker State 400 in the sixth position. Now, he will take on the track two more times in 2023 while adding Quaker State to his list of primary partners.