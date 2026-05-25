Daniel Suárez’s Wife Julia Piquet: 5 Fast Facts

Daniel Suárez just delivered one of the most emotional wins of the 2026 NASCAR season, capturing the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway while dedicating the victory to the late Kyle Busch and his family.

But away from the racetrack, Suárez is also celebrating a major personal milestone this year alongside his wife, Julia Piquet.

The couple — who married in 2024 — are currently expecting their first child together, making 2026 an unforgettable year both professionally and personally for the Trackhouse Racing driver.

Here are five fast facts NASCAR fans should know about Suárez’s wife.

1. Julia Piquet Comes From One of Racing’s Most Famous Families

Piquet has deep roots in motorsports.

She is the daughter of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet and the sister of former NASCAR and Formula E driver Nelson Piquet Jr.

Growing up around racing helped shape her own career and connection to the sport long before she began dating Suárez.

The couple has frequently appeared together at NASCAR events, award shows, and major racing weekends over the years.

2. Piquet Previously Worked as a Motorsport Reporter

Before stepping away from broadcasting, Piquet worked as a racing correspondent and media personality covering motorsports.

Her background in racing media made her a familiar face to many NASCAR fans even before her relationship with Suárez became public.

She has also appeared in Netflix’s NASCAR docuseries “Full Speed,” which gave viewers a closer look into the couple’s relationship and life in the garage area.

3. Suárez and Piquet Began Dating in 2019

The couple officially began dating in 2019.

Over the years, they became one of NASCAR’s most recognizable couples, frequently sharing glimpses of their travels, race weekends, and life together on social media.

Fans also followed their relationship through some of the biggest moments of Suárez’s career resurgence, including his move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Spire Motorsports and his rise back into NASCAR contention.

Their relationship became especially visible during Suárez’s breakout 2022 season, when he earned his first Cup Series victory at Sonoma Raceway.

4. The Couple Got Married in 2024

Suárez and Piquet married in July 2024 in Brazil, her home country.

The wedding drew attention across the NASCAR world, with several drivers, personalities, and racing figures celebrating the couple online.

Following the ceremony, Suárez spoke openly about how important Piquet had been throughout his racing journey and career ups and downs.

The marriage marked another major chapter for the longtime couple after several years together.

5. They’re Expecting Their First Baby in 2026

Earlier this year, Suárez and Piquet announced they are expecting their first child together.

The news quickly became one of the most celebrated personal stories in the NASCAR garage.

Now, just months later, Suárez has added another unforgettable moment to the family’s year by winning the Coca-Cola 600 during one of the most emotional weekends the sport has seen in years.

After NASCAR officially called Sunday night’s race because of rain and lightning delays, Suárez dedicated the victory to Kyle Busch’s family on pit road.

“Doing it for Kyle. For Samantha. For Brexton. For Lennox. For his family,” Suárez said emotionally after the win.

“It’s very special. Every win is special.”

He also reflected on Busch’s impact on his own NASCAR journey.

“If it wasn’t for Kyle … I wasn’t going to have my shot in the Cup Series.”