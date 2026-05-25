Daniel Suárez Wins Rain-Shortened Coca-Cola 600: ‘Doing It for Kyle’

Daniel Suárez officially won the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night after NASCAR called the race following multiple weather delays and a chaotic finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This marks the third win in the Cup Series for the Spire Motorsports wheelman.

The dramatic ending capped one of the wildest and most emotional Coca-Cola 600s in recent memory.

NASCAR battled lightning, repeated rain delays, major late-race wrecks, and deteriorating track conditions throughout the final quarter of NASCAR’s longest race before ultimately ending the event with 28 laps remaining.

Suárez was scored the leader when heavy rain once again soaked the speedway following NASCAR’s attempt to restart the race after an earlier red flag.

Denny Hamlin finished second, followed by Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Kyle Larson in the top five.

NASCAR’s Longest Race Becomes a Sprint Against the Weather

For much of the night, teams knew weather could become a major factor.

Drivers raced aggressively throughout the closing stages as radar closed in on Charlotte Motor Speedway, creating an urgency rarely seen even in the final quarter of the 600-mile marathon.

NASCAR first displayed caution for lightning in the area with 48 laps remaining, briefly slowing the field before racing resumed.

But conditions continued deteriorating as storm cells hovered around Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Rain eventually forced NASCAR officials to throw the red flag with 34 laps to go, bringing cars down pit road while teams waited to see whether the race could resume.

After an extended delay, NASCAR briefly returned the race to green-flag conditions in an attempt to complete the Coca-Cola 600 before another wave of weather moved into the area.

But the restart lasted only briefly.

Heavy rain quickly hit the speedway again, forcing NASCAR to throw another caution with 28 laps remaining as drivers battled worsening conditions around the 1.5-mile oval.

The dramatic sequence completely reshaped late-race strategy and added even more uncertainty to an already chaotic and emotional Coca-Cola 600 weekend.

JGR Dominates Late Stages Before Red Flag

Before the rain interruption, Joe Gibbs Racing had taken control of the race during the third stage.

Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, and Chase Briscoe ran 1-2-3-4 at one point in the stage, showcasing the organization’s strength deep into the night.

Hamlin won Stage 2 earlier in the evening, while Larson captured Stage 1 after charging through the field.

The race later became increasingly chaotic as drivers pushed harder ahead of the incoming storms.

A major multi-car wreck with roughly 70 laps remaining collected Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, and Josh Berry.

Just laps earlier, Ross Chastain spun on the backstretch after contact during another aggressive battle for position.

Daniel Suárez Dedicates Emotional Win to Kyle Busch’s Family

After NASCAR officially called the race, an emotional Daniel Suárez dedicated the victory to the family of Kyle Busch during his pit-road interview.

“Doing it for Kyle. For Samantha. For Brexton. For Lennox. For his family,” Suárez said after climbing from his car once NASCAR called the race.

Suárez also reflected on Busch’s impact on his own NASCAR career.

“It’s very special. Every win is special,” Suárez said. “If it wasn’t for Kyle … I wasn’t going to have my shot in the Cup Series.”

The emotional comments added another powerful layer to a Coca-Cola 600 already defined by tributes, remembrance ceremonies, and emotional moments throughout the NASCAR garage.

Emotional Night Honors Kyle Busch

Sunday’s race carried an emotional tone from the very beginning following Busch’s death earlier in the week.

Before the green flag, NASCAR held an emotional remembrance ceremony featuring Busch’s family, including wife Samantha Busch and son Brexton Busch, alongside NASCAR executives and members of the garage. NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch was also there to honor his brother.

The field also honored Busch with a silent Lap 8 tribute early in the race, a reference to the No. 8 car Busch famously drove during his career.

Amazon Prime’s broadcast showed a “missing man formation” before the race as the NASCAR community continued honoring one of the sport’s most recognizable stars throughout the weekend.

In the end, one of the most emotional weekends in recent NASCAR history ended with Suárez celebrating a victory shaped as much by endurance and weather as raw speed.