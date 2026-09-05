NASCAR Darlington Starting Lineup: Full Grid After Qualifying Is Canceled

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Darlington Raceway has been canceled due to inclement weather, meaning the starting lineup for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 will be set without drivers making a qualifying lap.

The cancellation puts Tyler Reddick on the pole, with Daniel Suárez joining him on the front row for the opening race of NASCAR’s 10-race Chase.

NASCAR set the starting lineup using its performance metric after weather wiped out Saturday’s scheduled qualifying session.

Reddick entered the weekend as one of the favorites at Darlington, and now he’ll have perhaps the biggest advantage possible at a track where track position can be critical.

Here’s the complete starting lineup for Sunday’s Southern 500.

NASCAR Darlington Starting Lineup for Southern 500

Start Driver

1 Tyler Reddick

2 Daniel Suárez

3 Ryan Preece

4 Denny Hamlin

5 Michael McDowell

6 Austin Cindric

7 Chase Briscoe

8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

9 Austin Dillon

10 Alex Bowman

11 Christopher Bell

12 Brad Keselowski

13 Joey Logano

14 Josh Berry

15 Riley Herbst

16 Cole Custer

17 Bubba Wallace

18 Chase Elliott

19 John Hunter Nemechek

20 William Byron

21 Todd Gilliland

22 Corey Heim

23 Ross Chastain

24 Ryan Blaney

25 Kyle Larson

26 Shane van Gisbergen

27 Ty Dillon

28 Ty Gibbs

29 Noah Gragson

30 AJ Allmendinger

31 Connor Zilisch

32 Austin Hill

33 Zane Smith

34 Carson Hocevar

35 Chris Buescher

36 Erik Jones

37 Cody Ware

38 Chad Finchum

Tyler Reddick Earns Pole After Darlington Qualifying Cancellation

Reddick’s spot at the front comes at a particularly important time.

Sunday’s Southern 500 marks the opening race of The Chase, with 16 drivers beginning the 10-race fight for the 2026 Cup Series championship.

Several championship contenders will start near the front. Hamlin rolls off fourth, Cindric sixth and defending Southern 500 winner Briscoe seventh.

Others have considerably more work ahead of them.

Blaney will start 24th, Larson 25th and Gibbs 28th, while Hocevar and Buescher face particularly difficult afternoons after being relegated to 34th and 35th, respectively, by the metric.

Reddick, meanwhile, will lead the field to green at a track where he has already enjoyed success this season. He won the spring Cup race at Darlington and enters the weekend among the leading championship contenders.

What Time Is the NASCAR Race at Darlington?

The Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 6, at Darlington Raceway.

The race will air on USA Network, with streaming coverage available on HBO Max. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the radio broadcast.

The Southern 500 will consist of 367 laps around the 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway, totaling just over 500 miles.

And after Saturday’s weather eliminated qualifying, Reddick will have the best view of the field when NASCAR’s championship chase officially begins.