NASCAR Debate Turns Ugly as Denny Hamlin Calls Out Dale Earnhardt Jr. Over Carson Hocevar

Denny Hamlin challenged Dale Earnhardt Jr. over his comments on Carson Hocevar’s brake-checking of Austin Cindric at Martinsville Speedway.

The disagreement unfolded on Hamlin’s Actions Detrimental podcast after the 2026 Xfinity 500, where Hocevar repeatedly hit his brakes on the straightaway, damaging Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Cindric retired from the race and finished 36th, while Hocevar crossed the line in 21st. Hamlin argued NASCAR must protect the integrity of racing rather than allow dangerous conduct for entertainment.

Earnhardt Jr. agreed Hocevar crossed the line but admitted part of him wanted to see more chaos. Their exchange exposed different views on how NASCAR should handle aggressive drivers and whether teams should take responsibility for controlling their actions.

NASCAR Brake-Checking Controversy Sparks Debate

The Martinsville incident happened under NASCAR’s new short-track package, which removed the Y-brackets and high-density foam from the front bumper. The changes softened the nose of the cars and made front-end damage more severe.

Hocevar repeatedly brake-checked Cindric on the straightaway, wrecking the front end of the No. 2 Ford. Onboard footage and SMT data later showed brake pressure spikes of more than 1,000 pounds.

Hamlin and Earnhardt Jr. agreed Hocevar’s actions differed from an earlier incident involving Josh Berry and Ryan Blaney.

“I know that I’ve gotten that penalty. What’s the difference in wrecking from the front versus wrecking from the rear?” Hamlin asked.

He added, “I think the difference with the 77 is if you’re going in a straight line, there’s no reason for you to slam on the brakes in the middle straightaway.”

Earnhardt Jr. also questioned Hocevar’s actions, saying, “Hocevar’s was absolutely obvious. And he didn’t even try to hide it.”

He explained that Berry had made his brake-checking harder to prove, while Hocevar repeatedly showed his intentions over several laps.

Denny Hamlin Calls Out Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The discussion became heated when Earnhardt Jr. shared his promoter’s perspective. Although he admitted Hocevar was wrong, he suggested NASCAR should allow some level of chaos to develop on the track.

“Is what Hocevar did to Cindric wrong? Yes. Is it pretty shitty? Yes,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

He added that part of him wanted Hocevar to face consequences from other drivers rather than receive immediate intervention from NASCAR.

Hamlin strongly disagreed with the argument.

“This is the part of you that I don’t like, and I’m going to have to call you out on this,” Hamlin said.

He continued, “But Dale, that’s not… sport. I just, I believe we have to maintain the integrity of the sport. Even if it comes at the cost of entertainment.”

Hamlin explained that team owners invest millions of dollars in their drivers and should not have their race days ruined by another competitor deliberately causing wrecks.

He added that Hocevar could remain a polarizing personality while showing his driving ability without deliberately damaging other cars.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Questions Spire Motorsports’ Response

Earnhardt Jr. later discussed Hocevar’s relationship with Spire Motorsports and said the team’s ownership group does not support all his actions.

“I’ve spoken with his ownership group. And I know for a fact that they don’t love everything that happens on Sunday. They do not love those things. And they wish that he would not do those things,” he said.

However, Earnhardt Jr. questioned why Hocevar had not changed his approach. He suggested the driver might feel encouraged by NASCAR’s promotion, social media attention and people around him.

He also compared Hocevar’s situation to Ernie Irvan’s early career, recalling how Irvan eventually addressed his behaviour in a driver meeting.

“Ernie Irvan did the same thing. Came in the sport, created a lot of problems. And then he had to stand up in the driver’s meeting one day and go, ‘Guys, I know I’ve been f*cking up. I’m gonna stop doing that.’”

As of Tuesday, NASCAR had yet to announce a penalty for Hocevar stemming from the Martinsville incident. Hamlin expects the series to take action and believes officials should consider the available evidence rather than wait for a driver to admit wrongdoing.

The debate comes as the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season approaches its finale at Homestead, with questions remaining about Hocevar’s driving style and NASCAR’s response to the incident.