Denny Hamlin Makes NASCAR History at Pocono

Denny Hamlin has just made NASCAR history. He captured the Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on July 24 and broke a tie with Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon for the most wins at the 2.5-mile track.

Hamlin and Gordon each entered the weekend with six wins at Pocono Raceway, the most all-time in NASCAR history. The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry bounced back from hitting the wall on the first lap and a spin later in the race. He also battled both fuel mileage issues and teammate Kyle Busch before crossing the finish line first.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE DENNY HAMLIN ON HIS WIN AT POCONO! This is Hamlin's seventh Cup Series victory at Pocono, the most in track history.@JoeGibbsRacing | https://t.co/U4a0xtukwL pic.twitter.com/hiSuU9hb1I — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 24, 2022

Along with the history-making win, Hamlin also achieved a different goal. He locked up another five playoff points. This took him to 17 total counting his two other wins and his two stage wins. Hamlin now has the opportunity to enter the playoffs as the second seed behind Chase Elliott after spending the majority of the regular season outside of the top 20 in points.

Elliott and Hamlin stand alone with some important bragging rights. They are the only drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series to reach Victory Lane three times during the first year of the Gen 7 era. Ross Chastain, William Byron, and Joey Logano all have two wins.

Hamlin Tied a NASCAR Legend With His Win

The win at Pocono Raceway broke Hamlin’s tie with Gordon for the most in NASCAR history. It also took the driver of the No. 11 JGR Toyota Camry TRD to 49 total for his career. This put him in a tie with a NASCAR Hall of Famer.

Tony Stewart, a former teammate of Hamlin’s at JGR, held the 15th spot on the all-time wins list with 49 trips to Victory Lane during his career. Now he and Hamlin share that spot on the leaderboard with 15 races remaining in the season. Hamlin has a legitimate shot to overtake Stewart before the end of the year.

If Hamlin can pass Stewart with another win, he will join Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch as the only active drivers to top 50 wins in the Cup Series. He will also move into a tie with Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett on the all-time list.

“I just wanted to be a local short track racer in Virginia,” Hamlin told NBC Sports after winning at Pocono. “That’s all I ever cared about, but I was able to get a great break from JD Gibbs, and that’s why I’m driving the No. 11 for Joe Gibbs Racing.”

Hamlin Took JGR to the Cusp of History

Hamlin made a huge move that will benefit him once the playoffs begin. He also took Joe Gibbs Racing to the cusp of a historic moment by winning his 49th career Cup Series race.

This win at Pocono Raceway was the fifth by a JGR driver during the 2022 season. Hamlin has three, Kyle Busch has one, and Christopher Bell has one. It was also the 199th career win for the championship-winning organization.

Team owner Joe Gibbs entered the 2022 season with 194 career Cup Series wins. He needed six to reach 200 and join both Richard Petty and Rick Hendrick as team owners to achieve this historic feat.

Gibbs is now only one win away as all of his drivers have shown speed while contending for the win. The trip to Pocono Raceway was a fitting example. Hamlin won while Busch finished second. Christopher Bell ended the day sixth overall while Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the group in ninth.

