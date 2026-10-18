Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back After NASCAR Phoenix Tire Incident

Denny Hamlin finished 28th at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday after a blown right-rear tire ended his top-five run, according to the official NASCAR race results, and after the race he did not hold back in offering views on what happened.

Hamlin still sits fourth in the Chase standings, 31 points behind leader Kyle Larson with three races left, and he says a single victory would put him back in the fight.

Hamlin qualified fourth in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, according to the Jayski race page. He led briefly, then watched Joey Logano pass him on Lap 51 to take Stage 1, according to NASCAR.com. Hamlin finished that stage second and placed eighth in Stage 2. With roughly 90 laps remaining, the right-rear tire went down while he ran fourth.

Denny Hamlin Explains Phoenix Tire Failure

“I’m thinking, all right, we’re just going to be early on this green-flag sequence and probably will come out with a lead for a portion of time, and the caution will come out,” Hamlin said, as quoted by NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck. “We had battled back, and man, we were able to pass a bunch of really good cars. Yeah, I was frustrated on that one. We do not believe it’s an air-pressure thing. We were well above where we’ve been. So more than likely, just ran something over.”

Hamlin described how the disaster unfolded.

“I tried my best to keep it off the wall. I was out of control. I had no brakes to get the car to stop because I don’t have any rear tires,” Hamlin said. He sped on pit entry, which left him ineligible for the free pass under caution after Cody Ware’s tire-related crash.

“I could not get it to stop getting to pit lane so I apologize,” Hamlin said over the radio, as quoted by reporter Jonathan Fjeld. Crew chief Chris Gayle answered, “Yep, I get it. Still got time though.”

Hamlin lost a lap on the stop and restarted a lap down near the rear, where he stayed through the finish.

Denny Hamlin’s Chase Standings And Talladega Outlook

Hamlin entered Phoenix second in points, 49 behind Larson. He leaves fourth with 2,339 points to Larson’s 2,370, according to The Tennessean‘s updated standings.

Larson finished 34th after his own late tire failure and scored 3 points, as reported by The Associated Press. Christopher Bell is second at 2,365, and race winner Tyler Reddick is seventh at 2,314.

Hamlin was asked whether his points total offered any comfort after his difficult day at Phoenix Raceway.

“Not really, because it’s about our day. It’s not about others’ days. We just have not finished races to the best of our capability. So if we can start doing that in a really big hurry, then you never know what can happen,” Hamlin replied.

Before the race, Hamlin said he could see the panic button but had not yet hit it, according to Toyota Racing. “You don’t need to throw Hail Marys until the end of the game,” Hamlin said, as reported by Road & Track.

Asked after the race whether he is reaching for the panic button now, Hamlin answered, “Sure.”

The YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 25 is next, according to the Yahoo Sports schedule. Martinsville follows on Nov. 1, and the championship race at Homestead-Miami closes the season on Nov. 8.

“I don’t know. I’m not there yet,” Hamlin said when asked how he will approach Talladega. “It’s doable. Just one win, it’s doable. So, I mean, one win, we’re right there.”