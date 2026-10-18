NASCAR Hands Down Unfortunate Ty Gibbs Decision Before Phoenix Race

Ty Gibbs drops from seventh to the rear of the field for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway after an alternator change. NASCAR confirmed the unfortunate decision and also stated that Gibbs would be the only driver sent to the back in the Freeway Insurance 500, set for green flag at 12:05 p.m. MST (3:05 p.m. ET) on USA Network.

The penalty lands with Gibbs ninth in the Chase standings and coming off three straight finishes of 17th or worse, leaving no room for another setback with four races remaining.

“Ty Gibbs team changed an alternator and he will drop to the rear today,” FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass posted.

NASCAR procedure sends a car to the back when certain components are replaced after the post-qualifying impound. Gibbs had qualified seventh at 136.291 mph in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, according to Toby Christie’s official starting lineup.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs Faces Steep Phoenix Climb

Phoenix is a 1-mile oval where track position dominates and passing is difficult. No winner in the last 18 Cup races there started deeper than 13th, and most came from the top 10, according to Reuters.

A rear start also complicates the chase for stage points, particularly in the 60-lap opening stage. Gibbs sat 156 points behind leader Kyle Larson after the Charlotte race, according to the NASCAR standings.

Gibbs finished 17th at Kansas and Las Vegas, then 34th at Charlotte, eight laps down. He said the No. 45 car wrecked him there.

“Our consistency was really good the whole way, except for the last three races,” Gibbs said, according to RACER writer Eric Johnson.

“Just go win the next four. That’s my goal,” Gibbs said of his title chances. “That is our only option.”

Ty Gibbs’ 2026 Season and Career Background

Gibbs has produced a career-best Cup season in the No. 54 Toyota through 32 starts: two wins, 12 top-five finishes, 18 top-10s, one pole and 400 laps led, according to Ty Gibbs’ official NASCAR.com driver profile.

His first Cup win came at Bristol in April, in his 131st start, when he beat Ryan Blaney to the line by 0.055 seconds, according to NASCAR.com reporter Zach Sturniolo. Iowa followed in August.

“One win doesn’t change my career not one bit,” Gibbs said after the Bristol win, as quoted by NASCAR.com.

Tyler Randell Gibbs, born Oct. 4, 2002, in Charlotte, N.C., is the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer and Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs. His father, Coy Gibbs, died in November 2022, hours after Ty clinched the Xfinity Series championship, now known as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

His mother, Heather Gibbs, co-owns the organization, and his cousin Jackson Gibbs changes tires on the No. 54 car.

Gibbs won the 2021 ARCA Menards Series title, then won his Xfinity debut and the 2022 series championship with seven victories that season. He made his first Cup start that July, filling in for Kurt Busch at Pocono Raceway and finishing in the top 20.

He was named 2023 Cup Rookie of the Year and drives the No. 54 Toyota full-time, according to Joe Gibbs Racing‘s team page. He also co-owns the team’s No. 54 entry in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Gibbs and the No. 54 crew now must work through the field from the back, with Talladega, Martinsville and Homestead-Miami still ahead.