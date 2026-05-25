Denny Hamlin Reveals What Happened With Kyle Busch Before NASCAR Tragedy

The NASCAR world is still mourning the death of Kyle Busch after the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion died on May 21, 2026, at age 41. Busch reportedly suffered from severe pneumonia that quickly developed into sepsis. His death sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community, including drivers, teams, and fans.

Now, Denny Hamlin has spoken publicly about their relationship before Busch’s death. Hamlin revealed that the two drivers had recently settled their differences after a brief feud earlier in the 2026 NASCAR season. Speaking on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast, Hamlin said he was grateful they had the chance to reconnect before the tragedy.

The two veteran NASCAR drivers had exchanged criticism earlier this year, but Hamlin said their final conversations brought closure and renewed respect between them.

Denny Hamlin And Kyle Busch Ended NASCAR Feud Before Tragedy

The tension between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch started earlier in the 2026 NASCAR season after Hamlin questioned whether Busch could return to top form with Richard Childress Racing.

Busch responded publicly and defended his performances. Their rivalry also carried onto the track during a few incidents, including one at Kansas Speedway.

Things changed during a promotional appearance at Dover Motor Speedway following Busch’s Truck Series victory. Hamlin later said he had no idea they would share the stage until the event was already underway.

“It was really unexpected. I didn’t know I was doing the appearance with him until it actually happened. But it was a good opportunity for us to just cut it up again.”

During the discussion, Hamlin admitted Busch used criticism as motivation.

“Being on my podcast, saying maybe this, maybe that. And like Kyle Busch, he takes it personally, as he should. Says, ‘See, I can still get it done.’ And I said, ‘I’m proud of you.’”

Hamlin also described Busch as the top talent of his NASCAR generation.

“Just an unbelievable talent. I just, our sport, he was the generational talent of my era. Like when I came in you had the Tony Stewarts retiring, Jeff Gordons, it was Jimmie (Johnson), but Kyle was the one, throughout the entire time, that was dominant. So he was the gold standard as far as talent was concerned.”

Kyle Busch Remembered For NASCAR Success And Family Life

Kyle Busch built one of the greatest careers the NASCAR Cup Series has ever seen. He won NASCAR Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019 and finished with 234 victories across NASCAR’s top three national series, the most all-time.

Beyond racing, Hamlin said Busch changed personally after marrying Samantha Busch and becoming a father.

“I thought early on when I got to know Kyle, I was like, ‘Man, that guy is really selfish.’ What I realized is that he’s a lot younger than I was. The minute that he met Samantha, started a family, I realized he is one of the best dads. He is committed to his kids.”

Hamlin said fatherhood changed Busch’s outlook on life and racing.

“And I just saw a change in him. I really did. I saw a change personally in how he treated people. I think the perspective of his kids, it softened the peaks and valleys. He wasn’t riding or dying by his finish in a given weekend.”

Tributes have continued across NASCAR since Busch’s death. Drivers, including Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suárez, have honored Busch’s impact on and off the track.

Hamlin’s comments showed the respect that remained between two longtime NASCAR rivals. Their reconciliation before Busch’s death has now become one of the most emotional stories in the sport’s recent history.