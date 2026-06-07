Denny Hamlin Ties Kyle Busch On NASCAR’s Wins List, Pays Tribute To Busch

Denny Hamlin is now tied with former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch on NASCAR’s all-time wins list. On Sunday, Hamlin captured the victory in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, dominating the final stage.

The victory is Hamlin’s 63rd career NASCAR Cup Series win, tying him with Busch, who died unexpectedly on May 21. To honor Busch, a team member handed Hamlin a black “18” flag with Busch’s signature, combining his number from Joe Gibbs Racing with the stylized No. 8 from Richard Childress Racing. His Polish Victory Lap, which the late Alan Kulwicki made famous, was an additional tribute to his late friend and competitor.

“The off-season, it was rough for me, it was rough for the NASCAR family, we lost a lot of people,” Hamlin said. “This week, we lost Gentleman Ned [Jarrett], the original badass of the 11. We’re still thinking of Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, Lennix [Busch].

“You know, just an unbelievable feeling to be able to strap in every week, and I don’t take it for granted, this opportunity that I’m in. I just love we’re making the best of it.”

Hamlin and Busch were the longest-tenured teammates in NASCAR history, competing together in 523 races.

@nascar Denny Hamlin ties Kyle Busch on the all-time Cup Series wins list with 63 ♬ original sound – nascar

Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Legacy

Hamlin, who also owns 23XI Racing, has a year and a half left remaining on what will likely be his final contract as a full-time NASCAR driver.

With 63 wins, it is possible Hamlin could retire with 70 Cup Series wins. He is now tied for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list. The next driver in front of him is Dale Earnhardt, who had 76 career Cup Series victories.

Hamlin, Busch, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson are the only drivers in the top 34 on the all-time wins list to yet be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and that is only because they are not eligible yet.

Hamlin will surely be a first ballot Hall of Famer due to his success with Joe Gibbs Racing. Though he has never won a championship, Hamlin has remained at the top of the field consistently since his rookie year in 2006.

And at 45 years old, Hamlin is showing no signs of slowing down. He has three wins already this season, with an 8.3 average finish, which would be his best ever.

Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Car

Team owner Richard Childress announced that O’Reilly Auto Parts Series regular Austin Hill will drive the No. 33 car (formerly the No. 8) throughout the rest of the season.

“I mean for right now Austin is going to drive as far as we’re concerned the rest of the year,” Childress said. “We don’t want to put a burden back on everybody trying to go from one driver to the other one.”

The team has not announced who will drive the car in 2027 and beyond, though it has several options, including Hill and prospect Jesse Love.

As for Busch’s No. 8, Childress is reserving the car number and the font style for Brexton Busch, whether or not he competes with RCR in the future.

“He’s just a bright young man and a great race car driver and he’ll carry the Busch legacy for many years to come,” Childress said.