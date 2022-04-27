DGR Debuting New Body Style at Dover Motor Speedway

David Gilliland Racing is going to turn some heads during the race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. The team will debut a new Ford Mustang during the ARCA Menards Series East race on Friday, April 29 (5:30 p.m. ET).

DGR showcased the new body style ahead of the trip to the Monster Mile. The No. 17, which will feature Taylor Gray as the driver, is a Ford Mustang with Ford Performance Racing School graphics on the sides and hood. This stock car will stand out as it competes against Ford Fusion, Toyota Camry, and Chevrolet SS entries.

Our new Ford Mustang couldn’t look any meaner ahead of its ARCA debut at @MonsterMile. 🥵🐎@TaylorGray17_ | @FordPerformance pic.twitter.com/TGp52B28k3 — David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) April 26, 2022

Gray, who has already made two starts in the ARCA Menards Series East, kicked off his year in a different stock car. He put the No. 17 Ford Fusion on display at New Smyrna Speedway on February 15 and Five Flags Speedway on March 19. Gray posted second and third-place finishes in the entry while battling for the win.

Gray Achieved Even More Success With the Old No. 17

Tonight, Taylor Gray won the #ARCA race at Phoenix. Earlier this week, his team – David Gilliland Racing – had their hauler driver, Steven Stotts passed away in an accident. An emotional win. 🎥 @ARCA_Racingpic.twitter.com/3GjPvBBvW3 — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) March 12, 2022

The 17-year-old Gray posted top-five finishes in both of his ARCA Menards Series East starts, but they weren’t the only examples of his success. He has four career wins in the ARCA Menards Series West, and he also captured the win in his lone ARCA Menards Series start.

Gray headed to Phoenix Raceway on March 11. He started second overall in the No. 17 Ford Fusion before leading 43 of the scheduled 150 laps and holding off both Daniel Dye and Sammy Smith on multiple restarts to capture his first career win in the ARCA Menards Series.

Gray climbed out of the No. 17 Ford Fusion and paid tribute to Steven Stotts, the DGR hauler driver who passed away in a traffic accident en route to Phoenix Raceway for the event. He also paid tribute to John Zaverl and Michael Mizzelle, who both sustained injuries in the incident.

More Cars Could Debut During the 2022 Season

DGR is the first team to showcase the Ford Mustang in one of the ARCA series, but it will likely not be the last. There are potentially many other teams that will showcase the most recent Cup Series cars while the top drivers move forward with the Gen 7 era.

The ARCA Menards Series Rule Book stated ahead of the season that the only composite bodies approved for competition for the 2022 season were the 2014 Toyota Camry, 2014 Ford Fusion, and 2014 Chevrolet SS. However, a recent update changed the guidelines for the ARCA Menards Series teams.

ARCA issued a rules bulletin in March 2022 that added a new body for the remaining races on the schedule. The update said that the 2022 Grand National-Approved (Flange Fit) Composite Body Ford Mustang was now eligible for competition. It did not mention the Chevrolet Camaro or the newer Toyota Camry.

There are eight teams that competed in the ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix Raceway with a Ford. These teams will all now have the opportunity to switch from the Fusion to the Mustang during the remaining races on the schedule.

