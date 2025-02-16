PHOTOS & VIDEO: President Donald Trump Leads Field at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump received cheers as he led the Daytona 500 field around the Daytona International Speedway in his presidential limousine, The Beast, ahead of the February 16, 2025, NASCAR race.

As Trump’s motorcade left the track before the Great American Race, the president sent a message to the drivers over their radios, saying, “This is your favorite president and a big fan. I’m a really big fan of you people, how you do this, I don’t know. But I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people and great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later.”

Before hitting the track, Trump greeted drivers, crew and NASCAR officials and legends on pit row ahead of the 67th running of the Daytona 500.

It was Trump’s second appearance at the Daytona 500 as the sitting president. He attended the race in February 2020 during his first term in office. Trump’s motorcade also led the field around the track during that event.

Trump Said the Daytona 500 Represents the ‘Spirit’ That ‘Will Fuel America’s Golden Age’

“This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation. The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life—from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators—they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race,” Trump said in a statement before the race. “From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.”

Trump added, “Since the very beginning, NASCAR has carried forth a proud tradition of honoring our heroic Service members for their unwavering courage. While fans from around the world gather today at Daytona International Speedway, we extend our unending gratitude to the selfless men and women in uniform who risk their lives to keep us safe.”

Trump’s statement concluded, “When the engines start or the checkered flag waves, and all 500 thrilling miles in between, our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and Guardians stand ready to defend cherished traditions like this—and for that, we are truly thankful. Melania and I send our best wishes for a safe and successful race. May God bless our Armed Forces, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”

Trump Told Fox Sports’ Jamie Little ‘

Trump was interviewed in the pit by Fox Sports’ Jamie Little, and said about the Daytona 500, “I think it’s fantastic, it’s great for the country. Our country is doing well again. We have spirit all over the world. We have spirit again. In less than four weeks.”

The president, with his granddaughter standing next to him added, “This is very exciting. … They’re going to be going quite quickly, I understand. … They have a lot of courage doing this. I see it and I’ve been here. They have a lot of guts.”

The 2025 Daytona 500 was delayed by rain after 11 laps.