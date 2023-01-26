3 Injured in Fire at Reaume Brothers Racing Shop

On January 26, Reaume Brothers Racing issued a short statement saying that a fire had occurred at the team shop. An investigation is now ongoing to determine the cause.

According to the statement, Reaume Brothers Racing continues to assess the amount of damage caused on January 26. However, the bigger concern was the fact that three individuals sustained injuries in the fire at the NASCAR team shop. They had to be transported to medical facilities for further evaluation.

We will update the situation as we learn more details. pic.twitter.com/pbUMwaj0Jd — Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) January 26, 2023

“At approximately 11:30 am on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Mooresville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 110 Fernwood Lane, Mooresville, NC to a reported commercial structure fire,” Mooresville Fire-Rescue said in a statement later in the day. “Mooresville Fire-Rescue Ladder 5 was first to arrive on scene to confirm an active fire inside the building. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. However, the building sustained significant fire damage.

“Three patients were treated for injuries. One patient was transported to Lake Norman Regional for smoke inhalation, the second patient was transported to Baptist Hospital for burn injuries and the third patient was treated and released. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office.”

Reaume Brothers Racing Recently Made a Major Announcement

The fire occurred mere weeks before the start of the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season when Reaume Brothers Racing was set to unveil an altered lineup. The team was scheduled to head to Daytona International Speedway with two full-time entries.

According to an announcement made on January 24, Mason Massey was set to become the first full-time driver in Reaume Brothers Racing history. The Georgia native was going to take over the No. 33 Brunt Workwear Ford F-150 as the team joined forces with Ford Performance.

Massey made his Truck Series debut with Reaume Brothers Racing during the 2019 season with seven starts, so it was only fitting for him to make his return to the organization for a full-time season.

“Having Mason come back to us on a full-time basis brings things full circle between everyone involved,” team owner Josh Reaume said on January 24. “We are excited about the experience he has gathered since the last time he drove for us. We look forward to this year being a breakout organization.”

Reaume Brothers Racing Was Set to Bring Back the No. 34

While Massey was set to drive full-time in the No. 33, multiple other drivers were set to take over the second entry. They were set to share the No. 34 Ford F-150, starting with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Reaume Brothers Racing had not provided any details about this lineup prior to the fire. The expectation was that Reaume would make more starts after being an anchor driver for several seasons. Another potential option was Brad Perez, who made his Truck Series debut with the team during the 2022 season.

There are now questions about the lineup and whether these drivers will be able to compete at Daytona with such a short turnaround. However, Reaume Brothers Racing will have to provide this information after fully assessing the amount of damage caused by the fire.