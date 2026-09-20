Frankie Muniz Reunites With Estranged Wife Days After Emotional ‘Rock Bottom’ Admission

Frankie Muniz has endured a difficult stretch away from the racetrack, but the NASCAR driver spent part of his weekend back alongside his family.

Muniz reunited publicly with his estranged wife, Paige Price, and their 5-year-old son, Mauz, at the youngster’s soccer game on Saturday, Sept. 19. The family outing came just days after Muniz opened up about what he described as a “nightmare” period in his life and acknowledged hitting “rock bottom.”

Muniz later shared photos from the day on Instagram, showing himself, Price and their son together in the car.

“Post soccer shenanigans with the fam,” Muniz wrote. “Our little dude got a medal for excellence in sportsmanship!”

The photos do not establish that Muniz and Price have reconciled romantically. The couple announced their separation in July after 10 years together and said at the time that they remained committed to co-parenting their son.

Still, their public reunion comes during an intensely personal period for Muniz.

Frankie Muniz Opened Up About Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’

Days before the family outing, Muniz shared an unusually candid message about the previous six weeks.

“The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from,” Muniz wrote. “Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time.”

Muniz said the experience had forced him into a period of self-reflection.

“The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I’ve had nowhere to hide,” he continued. “I’ve had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me.”

Muniz went on to describe reaching his lowest point as the beginning of something rather than the end.

“I read that sometimes hitting rock bottom is the thing that wakes you up,” he wrote. “It forces the changes you needed to make all along so you can live the best life possible.”

He later added: “This isn’t the end of the story. It’s the part where I start doing the work…the uncomfortable, unglamorous, necessary work.”

Muniz and Price Announced Their Separation in July

Muniz and Price’s separation became public in July. The two had been together for a decade and married in 2020 before welcoming Mauz in 2021.

Their latest appearance together should not be mistaken for confirmation that their marriage is back on. But it does reinforce something the former couple made clear when announcing their separation: Their son remains their priority.

For Muniz, the family outing also provided a notably lighter moment after the deeply personal message he shared only days earlier.

The 40-year-old has spent the past several years building a second career in motorsports after becoming a household name as the star of “Malcolm in the Middle.” Now, amid one of the more challenging periods he has discussed publicly, Muniz is making clear that he is focused on what comes next.