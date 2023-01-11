Front Row Motorsports Reunites With Longtime Primary Partner

Front Row Motorsports has taken care of some business ahead of the 2023 Cup Series season. The team has reunited with a longstanding partner in Fr8 Auctions.

FRM announced the news on January 11. The team confirmed that Fr8 Auctions will return as a primary partner in both the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series while supporting two different drivers.

Michael McDowell will have Fr8 Auctions as a primary partner on the No. 34 Ford Mustang for several events. He will showcase the company during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 5.

Fr8 will then return to the No. 34 for both trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The company will round out its schedule with the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of FRM, Michael, and Zane as they both build on their huge successes of 2022,” said Marcus Barela, founder of Fr8 Auctions. “It was awesome to be part of the championship year with Zane, and watching Michael run his best statistical season in Cup to date only excites us more for what is coming this season for him and that team.”

Zane Smith Will Reunite With Fr8 Auctions

While McDowell will reunite with Fr8 Auctions in the Cup Series, one of his teammates will work with the company in the Craftsman Truck Series. Zane Smith will have Fr8 Auctions back on the No. 38 Ford F-150.

Smith will showcase the company during the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18. This will be his lone start with Fr8 Auctions after he secured multiple top-10 finishes with the company in 2022.

“We really want to get the Fr8Auctions.com Ford into victory lane at Atlanta during their race event this year,” Smith said in a press release. “That is a goal that we have this season. Also, they were one of the biggest supporters of our program last season, and I am excited to have Fr8Auctions.com with us as we chase our second championship together.”

Fr8 Auctions Has a History of Supporting NASCAR Teams

Front Row Motorsports and Fr8 Auctions have been partners for a significant amount of time. The company has supported several drivers over the years, including David Ragan, McDowell, and Landon Cassill.

Along with the time at Front Row Motorsports, Fr8 Auctions also supported Brett Moffitt in multiple series. For example, the company joined the veteran driver during his Truck Series championship season in 2018, and it celebrated a win at Chicagoland Speedway.

This partnership with Moffitt also included a move to the Xfinity Series and Our Motorsports. The company was a primary partner for several races and top-10 finishes. This included a fifth-place run at Talladega and a sixth-place run at Charlotte in 2020.

Ty Dillon also represented Fr8 Auctions during the 2021 season, albeit for a unique reason. He replaced Moffitt for two races due to an illness. He took over the No. 02 Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway and Richmond Raceway while Fr8 Auctions remained as the entry’s primary partner.