G2G Racing Makes Stunning Midseason Roster Change

ACamping World Truck Series team has made a surprising midseason move. G2G Racing, which fields two entries, suspended the contract of Matt Jaskol and replaced him with a different driver for the trip to Martinsville Speedway.

Jaskol, who agreed to be the full-time driver of the No. 46 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, announced the news on April 7. He confirmed with a statement on Instagram that he would not be in the No. 46 at Martinsville Speedway or any other races on the schedule. He explained that G2G Racing had requested some changes that he and his primary partner could not meet.

“As the news is breaking that I will not be in the [No.] 46 Nascar truck tonight at Martinsville, VA for G2G Racing, I want to clarify that this was not the decision made by myself nor my sponsor, AutoParts4less.com but rather G2G Racing,” Jaskol said in a statement on Instagram. “Even with the short comings and set backs of the first few races, we had a contract and agreement for a full season effort and we were committed to the team to see that effort through. Unfortunately, on Sunday of this week [April 3] G2G Racing requested to modify the contract between my title sponsor AP4Less but we where unable to accommodate their request. It was then decided by the team they needed to go in a different direction and opted to suspend our contract.”

Jaskol Made 3 Starts in the No. 46 Toyota

The California native agreed to join G2G Racing ahead of the 2022 Camping World Truck Series season. He was set to be the full-time driver of the No. 46 Toyota while Johnny Sauter would share the No. 47 with team owner Tim Viens and part-time driver Roger Reuse. However, the situation changed after the trip to Circuit of the Americas.

Jaskol’s season started with some struggles. He failed to qualify for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway before he finished 22nd overall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jaskol was able to crack the top 20 during the trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway after starting 31st, but an electrical issue ended his day early at Circuit of the Americas.

Jaskol will now move forward after the surprising change, and he will try to find a new opportunity. Where he goes remains a question, but he has some experience in both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

“This decision by the team has left me disappointed, as I felt I had worked very hard and faithfully delivered my best efforts under the terms of the contract along with putting forth much effort to help grow their new team,” Jaskol added in his Instagram post. “At this time I am exploring several other opportunities and hope to make an announcement soon. I am unsure what the future holds for my self with the team but I wish G2G well with their future racing endeavors. This is most definitely not the end, merely a small detour to more opportunities.”

Jaskol’s Replacement Experienced Problems at Martinsville

With Jaskol out of the lineup, G2G Racing turned to another driver to control the No. 46. Texas native Kaden Honeycutt made his Camping World Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway, and he started 34th overall after rain resulted in the cancellation of qualifying.

Honeycutt, who competes full-time in the CARS Tour, was able to complete the first stage of the 200-lap race, but his day came to an early end due to an unexpected issue. Contact from Austin Wayne Self sent him spinning as other drivers were unable to get out of the way. The No. 46 sustained a considerable amount of damage and went to the garage early.

Honeycutt’s debut did not turn out as he and G2G Racing hoped. He finished 34th overall, ahead of Jack Wood and Dean Thompson, who both crashed during Stage 1.

